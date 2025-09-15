Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Lauds Spinners After India’s Win Over Pakistan

Suryakumar Yadav celebrated his birthday with an unbeaten knock as India beat Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025
He hailed India’s “amazing” spinners for dominating the high-pressure clash
The win kept India unbeaten in Group A, strengthening their Super Four chances
Suryakumar Yadav saluted India's "amazing" spinners after they made it back-to-back wins at the Asia Cup with a seven-wicket victory over Pakistan.
The Men In Blue maintained their 100% start in Group A by successfully chasing down a routine target of 128 with 25 balls to spare in Dubai.
Kuldeep Yadav (3-18), Axar Patel (2-18) and Varun Chakravarthy (1-24) shared six wickets between them as Pakistan were restricted to 127-9.
Suryakumar then took centre-stage with the bat, top-scoring with an unbeaten 44 after Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma contributed 31 each.
The skipper sealed the victory by hitting the winning six with 4.1 overs still to play, and it was even sweeter given the fact he was celebrating his 35th birthday.
"I am always a fan of spinners, because they control the game in the middle and post-powerplay overs, and I think all the spinners were amazing," Suryakumar said.
"It's a great feeling, and it's a perfect return gift for India. This is one box I always wanted to tick; stay there till the end, and it was the need of the hour today."
Data Debrief: Kuldeep shines in the crease once more
India have now won eight of their last 10 men's T20Is against Pakistan, including each of the last three.
Kuldeep, who had figures of 4-7 in his nation's opening victory over the United Arab Emirates, took his wicket tally for the tournament to seven, moving him two clear of Pakistan's Saim Ayub at the top of the charts.
It was also India's eighth win in nine T20Is, and their eighth in 10 such games in the UAE.
India will take on Oman in their final group game on Friday, with Pakistan facing the UAE two days earlier.