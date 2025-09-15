Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Lauds Spinners After India’s Win Over Pakistan

Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav led the Indian team to the win against Pakistan on Sunday. He hailed his spinners for their magnificent bowling performances and said he is the fan of spinners

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Lauds Spinners After India’s Win Over Pakistan
Suryakumar shone on his 35th birthday
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Suryakumar Yadav celebrated his birthday with an unbeaten knock as India beat Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025

  • He hailed India’s “amazing” spinners for dominating the high-pressure clash

  • The win kept India unbeaten in Group A, strengthening their Super Four chances

Suryakumar Yadav saluted India's "amazing" spinners after they made it back-to-back wins at the Asia Cup with a seven-wicket victory over Pakistan.

The Men In Blue maintained their 100% start in Group A by successfully chasing down a routine target of 128 with 25 balls to spare in Dubai.

Kuldeep Yadav (3-18), Axar Patel (2-18) and Varun Chakravarthy (1-24) shared six wickets between them as Pakistan were restricted to 127-9.

Suryakumar then took centre-stage with the bat, top-scoring with an unbeaten 44 after Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma contributed 31 each.

The skipper sealed the victory by hitting the winning six with 4.1 overs still to play, and it was even sweeter given the fact he was celebrating his 35th birthday.

"I am always a fan of spinners, because they control the game in the middle and post-powerplay overs, and I think all the spinners were amazing," Suryakumar said.

"It's a great feeling, and it's a perfect return gift for India. This is one box I always wanted to tick; stay there till the end, and it was the need of the hour today."

Related Content
Related Content

Data Debrief: Kuldeep shines in the crease once more

India have now won eight of their last 10 men's T20Is against Pakistan, including each of the last three.

Kuldeep, who had figures of 4-7 in his nation's opening victory over the United Arab Emirates, took his wicket tally for the tournament to seven, moving him two clear of Pakistan's Saim Ayub at the top of the charts.

It was also India's eighth win in nine T20Is, and their eighth in 10 such games in the UAE.

India will take on Oman in their final group game on Friday, with Pakistan facing the UAE two days earlier.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. UAE Vs Oman Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025: OM Elect To Bowl - Check Playing XIs

  2. Mohammed Siraj Wins ICC Player Of The Month For August 2025 After Heroics At The Oval

  3. Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Fan Changes Jersey To India Mid-Match, Watch Video

  4. Duleep Trophy 2025 Final: Rajat Patidar-led Central Zone Beat South Zone By Six Wickets To Win Title

  5. IND Vs PAK Handshake Row: Pakistan Management Lodge Protest Against India In Dubai - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  2. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  3. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  4. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

  5. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Reach Final, Beat Lin And Chen Of Chinese Taipei

Trending Stories

National News

  1. AIMIM Seeks Entry Into INDIA Bloc Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Election

  2. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  3. Hazratbal: Shrine, Politics And The Soul Of Kashmir

  4. The Most Dangerous Risk Of AI: End Of Surprise

  5. The Forests Are Alive With The Sound Of Learning

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  2. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  3. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  4. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

  5. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

World News

  1. London’s 'Unite the Kingdom' Rally Draws 1,10,000 Amid Violence and Far-Right Rhetoric

  2. Ukrainian Drone Strike Hits Bashneft Refinery In Russia, Operations Continue Unaffected

  3. Fact-Check: Former Nepal First Lady Recovering After Attack, Amid Death Rumours

  4. PM Modi Congratulates Nepal’s First Woman Interim PM, Calls It a Milestone for Women’s Empowerment

  5. China Responds To Trump’s Tariff Threats: 'We Don’t Engage In Wars'

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi BMW crash: Finance Ministry Official Navjot Singh Killed, Woman Driver In Custody

  2. Supreme Court Puts Key Provisions Of Waqf Amendment Act On Hold | All Details

  3. Are We There Yet? Reflections On International Day Of Democracy

  4. UAE Vs Oman Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025: OM Elect To Bowl - Check Playing XIs

  5. Emmys 2025: ‘Hacks’ Hannah Einbinder Slams Ice, Shouts ‘Free Palestine’ In First Win

  6. Waqf Amendment Act Supreme Court: SC Temporarily Suspends Key Provisions Of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025

  7. Horoscope Today, September 15, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Scorpio, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  8. Trump Blames Immigration Policy After Indian-Origin Man Killed In Dallas