Suryakumar Yadav Laughs Off ‘Business End’ Talk Before India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Clash, Watch Video

The Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage is set to commence with a marquee matchup between India and Pakistan on Sunday, September 21, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both teams will be eyeing a spot in the final, making this clash one of the most anticipated of the tournament. India enters the match with confidence, having already beaten Pakistan in their earlier Group A encounter, while Pakistan will be looking to exact revenge and keep their own Super 4 hopes alive. The match kicks off at 8:00 PM IST, with live coverage available on Sony LIV.