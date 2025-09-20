Suryakumar Yadav Laughs Off ‘Business End’ Talk Before India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Clash, Watch Video

India captain Suryakumar Yadav kept the mood light before the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash against Pakistan, joking about the tournament’s ‘business end’ while emphasizing focus and team readiness

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Suryakumar Yadav Laughs Off ‘Business End’ Talk Before India Vs Pakistan
Suryakumar Yadav Laughs Off ‘Business End’ Talk Before India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Clash | Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India captain Suryakumar Yadav addressed the Super 4 clash against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium

  • He clarified that the Asia Cup 2025 is just beginning, using humor to downplay the “business end” narrative

  • Yadav emphasized focus, mental composure, and team readiness ahead of the high-stakes India vs Pakistan encounter

The Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage is set to commence with a marquee matchup between India and Pakistan on Sunday, September 21, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both teams will be eyeing a spot in the final, making this clash one of the most anticipated of the tournament. India enters the match with confidence, having already beaten Pakistan in their earlier Group A encounter, while Pakistan will be looking to exact revenge and keep their own Super 4 hopes alive. The match kicks off at 8:00 PM IST, with live coverage available on Sony LIV.

Amid the buzz and high expectations, India’s preparation has been calm and focused, with hints of leadership from players like Suryakumar Yadav visible in the dressing room. The team has been fine-tuning its strategy, while keeping morale high and distractions low.

Suryakumar Yadav’s Leadership and Humor

Ahead of the match, captain Suryakumar Yadav addressed the mounting pressure in a candid pre-match press conference. When asked about the tournament entering its “business end,” Yadav quipped, “Arre dada, abhi to chalu hua hai yaar, business end kaise ho gaya?” (The tournament just started, how is it business end already?). The playful remark highlighted his ability to diffuse pressure while keeping the team relaxed.

Related Content
Related Content

Watch the video here:

Yadav also emphasized the importance of focusing on the game and blocking out external noise. Advising his teammates to “switch off your phones and sleep,” he showcased his approach to mental preparedness and ensuring the squad stays concentrated on the field, rather than the surrounding hype.

Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Talks Focus And Pressure Ahead Of India Vs Pakistan Super 4 Clash - | Photo: X/BCCI
Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Talks Focus And Pressure Ahead Of India Vs Pakistan Super 4 Clash

BY PTI

Hydration, Recovery, and Match Readiness

With a packed schedule and just a single day’s rest before facing Pakistan, the Indian team has relied on its sports science staff to maintain peak fitness. Yadav stressed that hydration and recovery have been a top priority, and drew parallels with the demanding IPL schedule, noting that professional players are accustomed to such rigors.

“I have not seen players here being affected by cramps as such so far,” he added, underlining the squad’s readiness. The Indian team would like to continjue their dominance in the upcoming clash.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Women Vs Australia Women Live Score, 3rd ODI Updates: Wickets Keep On Tumbling For IND-W

  2. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis Blaze Start | SL 28/0 (3)

  3. India Vs Pakistan: Andy Pycroft To Be Match Referee Again For Super Four Clash

  4. India Vs Pakistan Stats Preview, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match 2: Key Numbers

  5. India vs Oman: Sunil Gavaskar Backs 'Innovative Thinker' Suryakumar Yadav After Batting Order Change

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  2. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

  3. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

  4. Laver Cup 2025: Watching Carlos Alcaraz Is 'A Real Treat', Says Roger Federer

  5. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

Badminton News

  1. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

  3. PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Straight-Game Loss In Quarter-Final

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Sassoon Dock: Mumbai’s Oldest Fishing Harbour Faces A Storm

  2. When Boundaries Are Crossed Or Challenged: Outlook's Latest Issue On Gen-Z Protests in Nepal

  3. The Heat Is On: Textile Exporters And Workers Await Government Action

  4. Chhattisgarh ACB/EOW Arrests Retired IAS Officer Niranjan Das In Liquor Scam

  5. PILs Challenging Maratha Quota Dismissed; Bombay HC Says Petitioners Not Directly Affected

Entertainment News

  1. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  2. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  3. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  4. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  5. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

US News

  1. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  2. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  3. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  4. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  5. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

World News

  1. How The Nepal Gen Z Protests Challenge Corruption, Nepotism And Power

  2. 'Gaza Will Be A Graveyard For Your Soldiers': Hamas Says To Israel

  3. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  4. The Heat Is On: Textile Exporters And Workers Await Government Action

  5. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

Latest Stories

  1. Kolkata Weather Today: Light Rain and Thunderstorms Continue

  2. How The Nepal Gen Z Protests Challenge Corruption, Nepotism And Power

  3. Nepal's Political Journey: Monarchy, Democracy And Everything In Between

  4. From Streets to Screens: How Nepal’s Gen Z Toppled a Government on Discord

  5. Curse Of The Cusecs: How Punjab Floods Washed Away Lives And Homes Within Minutes

  6. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup: Arshdeep Reaches 100 T20I Wickets As IND Beat OMA By 21 Runs

  7. Trump Proclamation Sets USD 100,000 Fee for H-1B Visa Sponsorship, Raising Concerns for Indian Tech Workers

  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 21-27, 2025: Career Growth and Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo and Capricorn