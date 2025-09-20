Suryakumar Yadav Laughs Off ‘Business End’ Talk Before India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Clash, Watch Video

India captain Suryakumar Yadav addressed the Super 4 clash against Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium
He clarified that the Asia Cup 2025 is just beginning, using humor to downplay the “business end” narrative
Yadav emphasized focus, mental composure, and team readiness ahead of the high-stakes India vs Pakistan encounter
The Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage is set to commence with a marquee matchup between India and Pakistan on Sunday, September 21, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both teams will be eyeing a spot in the final, making this clash one of the most anticipated of the tournament. India enters the match with confidence, having already beaten Pakistan in their earlier Group A encounter, while Pakistan will be looking to exact revenge and keep their own Super 4 hopes alive. The match kicks off at 8:00 PM IST, with live coverage available on Sony LIV.
Amid the buzz and high expectations, India’s preparation has been calm and focused, with hints of leadership from players like Suryakumar Yadav visible in the dressing room. The team has been fine-tuning its strategy, while keeping morale high and distractions low.
Suryakumar Yadav’s Leadership and Humor
Ahead of the match, captain Suryakumar Yadav addressed the mounting pressure in a candid pre-match press conference. When asked about the tournament entering its “business end,” Yadav quipped, “Arre dada, abhi to chalu hua hai yaar, business end kaise ho gaya?” (The tournament just started, how is it business end already?). The playful remark highlighted his ability to diffuse pressure while keeping the team relaxed.
Watch the video here:
Yadav also emphasized the importance of focusing on the game and blocking out external noise. Advising his teammates to “switch off your phones and sleep,” he showcased his approach to mental preparedness and ensuring the squad stays concentrated on the field, rather than the surrounding hype.
Hydration, Recovery, and Match Readiness
With a packed schedule and just a single day’s rest before facing Pakistan, the Indian team has relied on its sports science staff to maintain peak fitness. Yadav stressed that hydration and recovery have been a top priority, and drew parallels with the demanding IPL schedule, noting that professional players are accustomed to such rigors.
“I have not seen players here being affected by cramps as such so far,” he added, underlining the squad’s readiness. The Indian team would like to continjue their dominance in the upcoming clash.