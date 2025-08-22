Asia Cup 2025: Sony Sports Network Unveils Emotional Campaign Featuring Virender Sehwag

This year’s Asia Cup will be hosted by UAE from September 9 to 28, featuring eight teams playing in the 20-over format

Outlook Sports Desk
  • Sony Sports Network launches ‘Rag Rag Mein Bharat’ campaign featuring Virender Sehwag ahead of Asia Cup 2025.

  • Asia Cup 2025 to be held in UAE from September 9–28 in the T20 format, with India and Pakistan set for a blockbuster clash on September 14.

  • Suryakumar Yadav to lead India’s squad, with Shubman Gill as vice-captain, while big names like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer miss out

Ahead of the much-awaited Asia Cup 2025, the official broadcaster of the tournament, Sony Sports Network has rolled out a powerful new campaign.

And this campaign film features former legendary India batter Virender Sehwag which makes the campaign even more thrilling for the fans. The film title "Rag Rag Mein Bharat" is the centerpiece of this campaign, showcasing how cricket has become a force that brings the people together.

For fans, especially in India, cricket is nothing less than a festival and after a long Test season, Asia Cup 2025 will surely bring back those thrilling nights for the fans, since it’s being played in the T20 format.

And Sony’s “Rag Rag Mein Bharat” campaign is more than just a launch, it’s going to be a treat to watch for the cricket fans ahead of the exciting cricket schedule. The campaign film will be launched in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu across Sony Pictures Networks tv channels, Sony LIV and across the broadcaster’s social media handles.

Virender Sehwag shares his favourite Asia Cup memory

Sehwag, who is also a part of this campaign shared his favourite memory from the Asia Cup. “One of my fondest memories of the Asia Cup is walking into the dressing room on match days and feeling the buzz even before stepping onto the field. You could hear the chants outside, feel the energy in every corner. I remember telling my teammates – today we won’t just play a match, we’ll give the fans a day they’ll never forget.” Sehwag said. He also talked about what this campaign exactly means. “That electrifying energy and that unity, is exactly what this campaign by Sony Sports Network is about. It captures how, in those moments, every cheer, every clap, and every heartbeat across the country beats for India."

Asia Cup 2025: Format, Dates & Broadcast

This year’s Asia Cup will be hosted by UAE from September 9 to 28, featuring eight teams playing in the 20-over format. The tournament will start with group stage matches and then move on to the Super Four rounds before the final.

The most exciting thing about the tournament so far is the arch-rivals India and Pakistan are placed together in a same group and will be clashing on September 14.

Defending champions India have announced their squad for the Asia Cup 2025 with Suryakumar Yadav leading the side while Shubman Gill, who is back into India’s T20I squad with an additional responsibility of vice captain. Some notable names like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer were left out due to which the selectors had to face the wrath of many Indian fans for overlooking two star players in one of the major T20I tournaments.

India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wk),  Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

