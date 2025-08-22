Asia Cup 2025: Sony Sports Network Unveils Emotional Campaign Featuring Virender Sehwag

Sehwag, who is also a part of this campaign shared his favourite memory from the Asia Cup. “One of my fondest memories of the Asia Cup is walking into the dressing room on match days and feeling the buzz even before stepping onto the field. You could hear the chants outside, feel the energy in every corner. I remember telling my teammates – today we won’t just play a match, we’ll give the fans a day they’ll never forget.” Sehwag said. He also talked about what this campaign exactly means. “That electrifying energy and that unity, is exactly what this campaign by Sony Sports Network is about. It captures how, in those moments, every cheer, every clap, and every heartbeat across the country beats for India."