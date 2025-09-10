Asia Cup 2025: Shoaib Akhtar, Misbah-ul-Haq React To India’s Squad Ahead Of UAE Clash

India face UAE on September 10 at Dubai International Stadium, while Pakistan begin their campaign against Oman on September 12
Former Pakistan cricketers Shoaib Akhtar, Misbah-ul-Haq, Shoaib Malik and Umar Gul discussed India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad ahead of the UAE clash
Akhtar downplayed UAE’s chances, saying their best outcome would be a close loss
India are set to play their first match of the Asia Cup 2025 against the hosts UAE at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday, September 10. However, the fans are waiting for the much awaited clash between the arch-rivals India and Pakistan which will take place on September 14.
Meanwhile, ahead of India's first Asia Cup 2025 clash, a panel of former Pakistan cricketers found themselves chuckling more than debating. Shoaib Akhtar, Misbah-ul-Haq, Shoaib Malik, and Umar Gul were brought together on a TV show to discuss India’s squad for the Asia Cup 2025, but what followed looked less like analysis and more like a mix of admiration and banter.
Shoaib Akhtar’s Take On India's Squad Against UAE
Shoaib Akhtar began scanning the names and grew increasingly incredulous. “Acha, Abhishek bhi aa gaya? Bumrah bhi hai? Sanju Samson bhi hai, finally…” he chuckled. “...Tilak bhi. Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Rinku Singh bhi hai, Shubman hai, Suryakumar hai, Shivam Dube, apna Axar Patel. Yaar, yeh kis ko baahar bithaayenge?”
And he's right actually. There have been a lot of concern regarding India's playing XI fpr their match against UAE. The excitement of knowing the playing XI is currently more than the Men in Blue's clash against UAE.
"You had to lose, at least lose close": Shoaib Akhtar To UAE
Meanwhile, other panelists like Misbah-ul-Haq refused to concede that UAE stood no chance. While acknowledging India’s firepower, Misbah stressed that his side's recent performance in the tri-series shows they have batting depth and fight, suggesting, if they work the ball right, an upset isn’t entirely off the table.
Shoaib, on the other side, suggested how UAE could salvage pride by keeping the margin tight. Drawing from a recent example, Hong Kong losing by 94 to Afghanistan, he quipped, “You had to lose, at least lose close. So that you get something. Show some fight.”
Meanwhile, Pakistan will play their first match of the Asia Cup 2025 against Oman on Friday, September 12. They would like to win the contest comfortably to go against India on September 14.