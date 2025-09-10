Asia Cup 2025: Shoaib Akhtar, Misbah-ul-Haq React To India’s Squad Ahead Of UAE Clash

Asia Cup 2025: Shoaib Akhtar, Misbah-ul-Haq and other Pakistan legends react to India’s strong squad ahead of UAE clash, praising depth while debating team balance

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Asia Cup 2025: Shoaib Akhtar, Misbah-ul-Haq React To India’s Squad Ahead Of UAE Clash
Asia Cup 2025: Shoaib Akhtar, Misbah-ul-Haq React To India’s Squad Ahead Of UAE Clash Photo: File/AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India face UAE on September 10 at Dubai International Stadium, while Pakistan begin their campaign against Oman on September 12

  • Former Pakistan cricketers Shoaib Akhtar, Misbah-ul-Haq, Shoaib Malik and Umar Gul discussed India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad ahead of the UAE clash

  • Akhtar downplayed UAE’s chances, saying their best outcome would be a close loss

India are set to play their first match of the Asia Cup 2025 against the hosts UAE at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday, September 10. However, the fans are waiting for the much awaited clash between the arch-rivals India and Pakistan which will take place on September 14.

Meanwhile, ahead of India's first Asia Cup 2025 clash, a panel of former Pakistan cricketers found themselves chuckling more than debating. Shoaib Akhtar, Misbah-ul-Haq, Shoaib Malik, and Umar Gul were brought together on a TV show to discuss India’s squad for the Asia Cup 2025, but what followed looked less like analysis and more like a mix of admiration and banter.

Shoaib Akhtar’s Take On India's Squad Against UAE

Shoaib Akhtar began scanning the names and grew increasingly incredulous. “Acha, Abhishek bhi aa gaya? Bumrah bhi hai? Sanju Samson bhi hai, finally…” he chuckled. “...Tilak bhi. Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Rinku Singh bhi hai, Shubman hai, Suryakumar hai, Shivam Dube, apna Axar Patel. Yaar, yeh kis ko baahar bithaayenge?”

Related Content
Related Content
India's training has begun in full flow in UAE. - X/ACCMedia1
India At Asia Cup 2025 Preview: Squad, Full Schedule, Past Results, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

And he's right actually. There have been a lot of concern regarding India's playing XI fpr their match against UAE. The excitement of knowing the playing XI is currently more than the Men in Blue's clash against UAE.

"You had to lose, at least lose close": Shoaib Akhtar To UAE

Meanwhile, other panelists like Misbah-ul-Haq refused to concede that UAE stood no chance. While acknowledging India’s firepower, Misbah stressed that his side's recent performance in the tri-series shows they have batting depth and fight, suggesting, if they work the ball right, an upset isn’t entirely off the table.

Shoaib, on the other side, suggested how UAE could salvage pride by keeping the margin tight. Drawing from a recent example, Hong Kong losing by 94 to Afghanistan, he quipped, “You had to lose, at least lose close. So that you get something. Show some fight.”

India's Virat Kohli and Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan during their Asia Cup 2022, Super Four match. - File
India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Rivalry: Head To Head Record In Continental Event

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Meanwhile, Pakistan will play their first match of the Asia Cup 2025 against Oman on Friday, September 12. They would like to win the contest comfortably to go against India on September 14.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs UAE Preview, Asia Cup 2025: Squad Balance Crucial For Men In Blue Against Hosts

  2. Asia Cup 2025, India Vs UAE, Match 2: T20I Head-To-Head Record, Match Prediction, Likely XIs

  3. SA20 2026: Dewald Brevis, Aiden Markram Fetch Record Sums At Player Auctions

  4. SA20 2026: Full Updated Squads Of All Six Teams After Mega Auction

  5. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: New Zealand Name 15-Member Squad; Devonshire Receives Maiden Call-Up

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  3. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  4. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Line Christophersen, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Bows Out After Loss To Unseeded Dane

  2. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

Trending Stories

National News

  1. CP Radhakrishnan Elected As Vice President Of India

  2. Ladakh District Realignment Raises Concerns Ahead Of LAHDC Polls

  3. Jaishankar Warns BRICS Against Linking Trade Policies To Political Issues

  4. Day In Pics: September 09, 2025

  5. Left’s Ayyappa Gamble: Decoding CPIM’s Political Calculus On Sabarimala

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Outlook's Latest Issue: Where Does India Stand In The World Order?

  2. Ground Report On Nepal Gen-Z Protests: Why 'Nepo Babies' Are Under Fire 

  3. Nepal: Protestors Set Parliament and Supreme Court On Fire, PM and President Resign

  4. Nepal Protests: GenZ Leads Mass Uprising Against Corruption and Social Media Ban In Kathmandu

  5. Nepal GenZ Protests: Failure Of Politics Behind Unrest

Latest Stories

  1. Gujarat Heavy Rain Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning for Kutch and North Gujarat

  2. India Says It Is Closely Monitoring The Situation In Nepal, Asks Indian Nationals In Nepal To Exercise Caution

  3. Asia Cup 2025 Know Your Captains: Full List Of Skippers For India, Pakistan, And Others

  4. Switzerland 3-0 Slovenia, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: SUI Stay On Top Of Group B

  5. Horoscope Today, September 9, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Virgo, Aquarius & More

  6. BJP Thought SIR Would Polarise Bihar, But Got Stuck Itself: Kanhaiya Kumar

  7. Ladakh District Realignment Raises Concerns Ahead Of LAHDC Polls

  8. French PM Bayrou Fails in Confidence Vote Amid Deepening Political Crisis