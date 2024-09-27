Aleem Dar To Retire: 3-time ICC Umpire Of The Year Announces 2024-25 Season To Be His Last

Veteran umpire Aleem Dar has announced that the 2024-25 domestic season in Pakistan will be his last. (More Cricket News)
Dar, regarded as one of the top umpires in cricket world, has called curtains to an illustrious career that spanned almost 25 years. The 56-year-old currently holds the record of most ODIs and Test matches officiated by an umpire. Dar is a three-time winner of the prestigious David Shepherd Trophy that is awarded to the best umpire of the year by ICC. He won the award three consecutive times from 2009 to 2011.
“Umpiring has been my life for nearly 25 years and I have cherished the privilege of officiating some of the most iconic matches involving the greatest players of this generation. Throughout my career, I’ve strived to uphold the highest standards of sportsmanship, and it has been an honour to work alongside some of the finest match officials in the world," Dar said in a press note released by the Pakistan Cricket Board.
“However, all great journeys must eventually come to an end, and the time has come for me to focus fully on my social and charity work. My hospital project and other initiatives are very close to my heart and require my full devotion and attention."
Dar said even though this will be his last season, he will be available to mentor the next generation of match officials.
“While I will continue to officiate throughout this season, it will be my last. That said, I remain committed to mentoring and supporting the next generation of match officials and I will always be available to offer guidance to those pursuing a career in this noble profession.”
Before making his way into officiating, Dar also played 17 first-class and 18 List-A matches between 1986 and 1998 in Pakistan. He made his umpiring debut during the 1998-99 season in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Pakistan's premier domestic first-class tournament. In 2004, he became the first Pakistani umpire to be included into the ICC Elite Panel.
Overall, Dar has officiated in a record-breaking 145 Tests, 231 ODIs, 72 T20Is, 5 WT20Is, 181 first-class matches, and 282 List-A matches.