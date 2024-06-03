Cricket

Afghanistan Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup: Three Key Battles To Look Forward To

Here are three key battles that would play a major role in deciding the outcome of the Afghanistan vs Uganda match 5 of the T20 World Cup

Rashid Khan, the Afghanistan skipper, with coach Dwayne Bravo Photo: X/@ACB Media
After PNG gave a scare to the West Indies, it was again underlined that no team can be written off at the T20 World Cup 2024. Uganda will look to give a similar performance on Monday when they play their debut World Cup game against Afghanistan in Guyana. (Prediction | Full Coverage)

Slow pitches in the Caribbean would have made Afghanistan spinners lick their lips and they would be eager to strangulate teams in the tournament.

How will they do in the opening game? Here are three key battles that would play a major role in deciding the outcome of the Afghanistan vs Uganda match 5 of the T20 World Cup.

Afghanistan beat Scotland by 55 runs in Port of Spain, in their second warm-up match ahead of T20 World Cup 2024. - X/Afghanistan Cricket Board
Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Match 5: When And Where To Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

1. Roger Mukasa vs Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan
Rashid Khan Photo: X/Afghanistan Cricket Board
Afghanistan are a tough team for the lowly-ranked nations due to their wrist spinners. And no one among the multiple wrist-spinners in the Afghan team is as threatening as Rashid Khan. The skipper for the Afghan side will be keen to put away his poor IPL form and start on a high in the World Cup.

Uganda's best batter is Roger Mukasa. The middle-order batter averages 40 in last 10 games and will be Uganda's best bet against Rashid. Will he be able to take advantage of Rashid's bad form or will the Afghan find his mojo?

Uganda qualified for the T20 World Cup 2024 in the Africa Qualifiers earlier this year. - Photo: X/ @BBCWSSport
Uganda At ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know

BY Jagdish Yadav

2. Rahmanullah Gurbaz vs Alpesh Ramjani

No bowler in the world has a better economy rate than Alpesh Ramjani. The Uganda left-arm spinner has an economy of 4.74 in T20Is and has taken 70 wickets in just 39 games. While most of these have come against smaller teams, but Ramjani will be eager to prove he can do it against the best.

Ramjani will have to be used early if Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz launches his assault. Gurbaz can take apart the best of bowlers and how he handles Uganda's best will be interesting.

3. Azmatullah Omarzai vs Henry Ssenyondo

Henry Ssenyondo is another good left-arm spinner in Uganda's ranks. Against an Afghan batting line-up consisting multiple right handers, Ssenyondo will be key.

Azmatullah Omarzai had an underwhelming IPL but he remains one Afghanistan's brightest talents.

On a sluggish track what will be Omarzai's approach against Ssenyondo? The battle will decide the middle overs in the game.

