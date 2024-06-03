Afghanistan Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 5 Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know

Making their ICC T20 World Cup debut, Uganda face a formidable Afghanistan in their maiden game which will also be the tournament opener for both these teams. (More Cricket News)
Placed in a tough group with West Indies and New Zealand the favourites to advance to Super 8, Afghanistan will not only look to win against smaller sides but to also win big so as to take care of their net run rate.
Who will win the Afghanistan vs Uganda, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 match 5? What will be the weather like? How will the pitch play? Know it all here.
Afghanistan Vs Uganda Head To Head
The two teams have never faced each other in top tier international cricket.
Afghanistan Vs Uganda Squads
Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik.
Reserves: Sediq Atal, Hazratullah Zazai, Saleem Safi
Uganda: Brian Masaba (c), Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Dinesh Nakrani, Fred Achelam, Kenneth Waiswa, Alpesh Ramjani, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Bilal Hassun, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Juma Miyaji, Ronak Patel.
Travelling Reserves: Innocent Mwebaze, Ronald Lutaaya
Afghanistan Vs Uganda Probable XI
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Uganda: Ronak Patel, Robinson Obuya, Alpesh Ramjani, Roger Mukasa, Riazat Ali Shah, Brian Masaba (c), Fred Achelam, Dinesh Nakrani, Cosmas Kyewuta, Juma Miyagi, Bilal Hassan
Afghanistan Vs Uganda Weather Report
There are predictions of shower throughout the day but during match time, the forecast suggests only 20% precipitation chances. The temperature will be around 28 degree Celsius and the sky will remain cloudy.
Afghanistan Vs Uganda Pitch Report
West Indies and PNG played a low scoring game on the pitch in the first match in Providence, Guyana. The pitch is expected to be of similar nature and will aid Afghan spinners.