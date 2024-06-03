Cricket

Afghanistan Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup 2024 Match 5 Prediction: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know

Who will win the Afghanistan vs Uganda, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 match 5? What will be the weather like? How will the pitch play? Know it all here

Afghanistan are placed in Group C Photo: X/@ACBOfficials
Making their ICC T20 World Cup debut, Uganda face a formidable Afghanistan in their maiden game which will also be the tournament opener for both these teams. (More Cricket News)

Placed in a tough group with West Indies and New Zealand the favourites to advance to Super 8, Afghanistan will not only look to win against smaller sides but to also win big so as to take care of their net run rate.

Afghanistan Vs Uganda Head To Head

The two teams have never faced each other in top tier international cricket.

Afghanistan Vs Uganda Squads

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik.

Reserves: Sediq Atal, Hazratullah Zazai, Saleem Safi


Uganda: Brian Masaba (c), Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Dinesh Nakrani, Fred Achelam, Kenneth Waiswa, Alpesh Ramjani, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Bilal Hassun, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Juma Miyaji, Ronak Patel.

Travelling Reserves: Innocent Mwebaze, Ronald Lutaaya

Afghanistan Vs Uganda Probable XI

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Uganda: Ronak Patel, Robinson Obuya, Alpesh Ramjani, Roger Mukasa, Riazat Ali Shah, Brian Masaba (c), Fred Achelam, Dinesh Nakrani, Cosmas Kyewuta, Juma Miyagi, Bilal Hassan

Afghanistan Vs Uganda Weather Report

There are predictions of shower throughout the day but during match time, the forecast suggests only 20% precipitation chances. The temperature will be around 28 degree Celsius and the sky will remain cloudy.

Afghanistan Vs Uganda Pitch Report

West Indies and PNG played a low scoring game on the pitch in the first match in Providence, Guyana. The pitch is expected to be of similar nature and will aid Afghan spinners.

Afghanistan Vs Uganda Prediction

Afghanistan start as outright favourites with Google predictor giving them a 94% winning chance.

