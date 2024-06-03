Cricket

Afghanistan vs Uganda Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Match 5: When And Where To Watch

Afghanistan and Uganda start their Men's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign with a Group C clash. Check details of when and where to watch the AFG vs UGA cricket match

Afghanistan vs Scotland, T20 world cup 2024 warm up match, ACB Twitter photo
Afghanistan beat Scotland by 55 runs in Port of Spain, in their second warm-up match ahead of T20 World Cup 2024. Photo: X/Afghanistan Cricket Board
info_icon

Afghanistan will take on Uganda in an intriguing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, Group C match at Providence Stadium, Guyana on Tuesday (June 4) India time. Watch the AFG vs UGA cricket match live. (Full Coverage | Cricket News)

Months after threatening to disturb cricket's established order during the ODI World Cup in India, the Afghans have arrived in the Americas hunting a first global trophy. Realistically speaking, Rashid Khan & Co. have the wherewithal to pull off such a feat.

The opportunity, of course, is the ninth edition of the T20 World Cup, being co-hosted by the United States of America and the West Indies. The Afghans have been camping in the Caribbean. And a few days after vanquishing Scotland and playing their part in an incomplete warm-up match against Oman in Port of Spain (Trinidad and Tobago), they are in Guyana for a clash against debutants Uganda.

Afghanistan, ranked 10th in the ICC T20 rankings, are the obvious favourites. But Uganda, who qualified for the global showpiece via Africa Qualifier, boast a battle-hardened squad and can surprise any team on their day.

With that, here's all you need to know about the match Afghanistan vs Uganda, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Group C match:

When and where will the Afghanistan vs Uganda, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?

The Afghanistan vs Uganda, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played on Tuesday, June 4 at Providence Stadium, Guyana.

What is the scheduled start time for the AFG vs UGA, T20 World Cup 2024 Group C match?

The AFG vs UGA, T20 World Cup 2024 Group C match is at 6:00 am IST (8:30 pm local - June 3).

Where to watch Afghanistan vs Uganda, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match?

In India, Afghanistan vs Uganda T20 World Cup 2024 match can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels - Star Sports 1 SD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 (Sign language Feed), Star Sports 1 Hindi SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Note: Star Sports Network's linear feed (TV) also goes into Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives.

Live streaming of NEP vs NED, T20 World Cup will be available on Disney+ Hotstar platforms (app and website) in India.

In Afghanistan, the match will be available for live streaming on ICC.tv. As for Uganda, viewers can watch the game on SuperSport and its app.

For global telecast details, click here.

Squads

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik. Reserves: Sediq Atal, Hazratullah Zazai, Saleem Safi

Uganda: Brian Masaba (c), Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Dinesh Nakrani, Fred Achelam, Kenneth Waiswa, Alpesh Ramjani, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Bilal Hassun, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah, Juma Miyaji, Ronak Patel. Travelling Reserves: Innocent Mwebaze, Ronald Lutaaya.

ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Group C Fixtures

June 2: West Indies vs Papua New Guinea

June 4: Afghanistan vs Uganda (6:00 am IST)

June 6: Uganda vs Papua New Guinea (5:00 am IST)

June 8: Afghanistan vs New Zealand (5:00 am IST)

June 9: West Indies vs Uganda (6:00 am IST)

June 13: West Indies vs New Zealand (6:00 am IST)

June 14: Afghanistan vs Papua New Guinea (6:00 am IST)

June 15: Uganda vs New Zealand (6:00 am IST)

June 17: New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea (8:00 pm IST)

June 18: West Indies vs Afghanistan (6:00 am IST)

