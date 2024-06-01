Gulbudin Naib’s stunning all-round performance took Afghanistan to a comfortable win over Scotland in a lopsided warm-up game at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain. (More Cricket News)
Defending 179, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman started off strong with the new ball, not giving away a lot of runs. The pressure of not scoring many turned into a wicket as Charlie Tear was sent packing for just five.
Naveen-ul-Haq then struck early in his spell, picking up opener George Munsey for 28. The wickets then started to fall thick and fast as Scotland were five down for 44 runs in just 7.2 overs.
A bit of resistance from Matt Watt delayed the inevitable as Mujeeb and Karim Janat picked two, while Naveen, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai and Nangeyalia Kharote bagged a wicket apiece.
Earlier, being asked to bowl first on a good track, Bradlie Currie sent Rahmanullah Gurbaz (8) for an early shower. While Naib was putting on an absolute show, Chris Sole picked up Ibrahim Zadran for nine. Naib continued the onslaught, accompanied by Omarzai who scored a 36-ball 48.
With little cameos from Mohammed Nabi (16) and Rashid Khan (15), and Naib’s (69 off 30), Afghanistan posted 178.
Afghanistan will now fly to Guyana to play their first game of the T20 World Cup against Uganda on June 5, while Scotland will travel to Bridgetown to face England.