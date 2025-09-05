AFG Vs UAE Live Streaming, T20I Tri-Series 2025, Match 6: Preview, H2H, Squads - All You Need To Know

AFG Vs UAE, Sharjah Showdown: UAE set to play for their pride, eyeing a win in the dead-rubber clash. Watch Afghanistan Vs UAE live in Match 6 of the T20I Tri-Series 2025. Get full preview, head-to-head record, squads, streaming info, etc.

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
UAE vs Afghanistan match report, T20I Tri-Series 2025 game 3
UAE vs Afghanistan match report, T20I Tri-Series 2025 game 3: The Afghans celebrate a wicket in Sharjah. Photo: X/Afghanistan Cricket Board
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Afghanistan have won two of their three matches in the tri-series, while UAE remain winless and sit at the bottom of the table

  • The slow Sharjah surface has historically aided spinners, giving Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan-led attack a big edge

  • Afghanistan lead the rivalry 10-3 in T20Is, showcasing their dominance over UAE in recent years

A resurgent Afghanistan take on hosts United Arab Emirates in match 6 of the UAE T20I Tri-Series 2025 at Sharjah on Friday. Watch the AFG vs UAE cricket match live today.

Both teams enter this final league stage match under contrasting circumstances. Afghanistan have already qualified for the final, to be played against Pakistan on Sunday at the same venue, while the UAE are playing for pride after losing all their matches so far.

After losing to Pakistan in the opener, the Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan pulled off consecutive wins over the UAE and Pakistan. Their 18-run win over Pakistan proved decisive. The usual suspects, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Noor Ahmad, Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, and Fazalhaq Farooqi, have all fared well so far.

The minnows UAE, on the other hand, have struggled to convert individual performances into team success. Captain Muhammad Waseem and wicketkeeper Rahul Chopra have shown promise with the bat, but the team still lack that bite to stun higher-ranked rivals.

Afghanistan Vs United Arab Emirates T20I Head-To-Head Record

Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates have played 13 T20I matches so far, and the former enjoy a 10-3 lead in the head-to-head record.

Related Content
Related Content

Earlier in the tournament, Afghanistan defended 188/4 for a 38-run win, with Sharafuddin Ashraf and skipper Rashid Khan claiming three wickets each. For the record, Rashid recently became the highest wicket-taker in men's T20Is, surpassing Tim Southee with 165 wickets.

Tonight's outing will offer Afghanistan a final tune-up before the title clash, while the UAE will aim to end their campaign on a positive note in front of home supporters.

Afghanistan Vs UAE Squads

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Gulbadin Naib, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Mohammad Ishaq, Noor Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Abdullah Ahmadzai.

UAE: Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Waseem(c), Ethan DSouza, Rahul Chopra(w), Asif Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Farooq, Aryansh Sharma, Saghir Khan, Muhammad Zohaib

T20I Tri-series: Afghanistan Vs UAE Live Streaming Info

When and where will the Afghanistan Vs UAE match take place in the Tri-series?

The match of the ongoing T20I Tri-Series 2025 between Afghanistan and UAE will take place on Friday, September 5 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

What time will the Afghanistan Vs UAE, match 6 of T20 Tri-series start?

The Afghanistan Vs UAE match in the T20 Tri-series will begin at 8:30 PM IST.

Where to watch the live telecast of the Afghanistan Vs UAE T20 Tri-series match in India?

There will be no live telecast of the match in India. However, fans can watch live streaming of the match online on Fancode app and website.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. England Could Miss Direct Entry To 2027 World Cup After South Africa ODI Series Defeat

  2. Yograj Singh Defends Irfan Pathan, Says Dhoni And Kapil Dev Destroyed Team Spirit

  3. England Vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: Proteas Clinch Series Win Over Three Lions After Nail-biting Finish At Lord's

  4. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Australia Name Strong 15-Member Squad; Molineux, Wareham Return

  5. Tristan Stubbs Survives Near Hit-Wicket As South Africa Beat England At Lord’s In 2nd ODI - Watch Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Stresses Self-Belief Ahead Of Final Clash Vs Amanda Anisimova

  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Streaming, US Open 2025 Semi-Final: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

  3. US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Beats Jessica Pegula To Book Final Spot

  4. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Eyes 'Revenge' Against Novak Djokovic In Semi-Final Clash

  5. US Open 2025: Anisimova To Clash Against Sabalenka In Women's Singles Final

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Ground Report: In Gaya's Mahadalit Hamlets, Voters Fear Mass Deletion In Bihar SIR

  2. BJP Whip Suspended From West Bengal Assembly Following Conflict Over Bengali Migrants

  3. Dharmasthala Case: Religious Heads Meet Union Minister Amit Shah In Delhi, Demand NIA probe

  4. Gujarat To Decriminalise Minor Offences With Jan Vishwas Bill To Ease Business And Governance

  5. Night-Vision Drones To Combat Rising Man-Elephant Fatalities In Ranchi

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. US Influencers Target India With Trade And Visa Criticism As Tensions Escalate

  2. EU Chief’s Plane Hit By Suspected Russian GPS Jamming During Bulgaria Landing

  3. EU Leaders Urge Modi To Help End Ukraine War, Trade Talks Also On Agenda

  4. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  5. PM Modi Says India-Singapore Relations Go Far Beyond Diplomacy

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, September 5, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Virgo, Sagittarius & More

  2. Centre Directs States to Make Detention Centres for Undocumented Migrants

  3. Torrential Rains Paralyze Northern India, Yamuna Swells In Delhi

  4. Baaghi 4: CBFC Cuts 23 Scenes In Tiger Shroff Starrer Despite A-Rating - Here Are All The Changes Made By Censor Board

  5. Giorgio Armani Dies At 91: Leonardo DiCaprio, Julia Roberts, Sonam Kapoor And More Pay Tribute To Fashion Stalwart

  6. India Floods Alert: Heavy Rains Continue to Devastate North India

  7. Delhi NCR Floods Alert: Yamuna Breaches Historic Levels

  8. Punjab Floods: Is 2025 a Repeat of the 1988 Catastrophe?