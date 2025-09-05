AFG Vs UAE Live Streaming, T20I Tri-Series 2025, Match 6: Preview, H2H, Squads - All You Need To Know

Afghanistan have won two of their three matches in the tri-series, while UAE remain winless and sit at the bottom of the table
The slow Sharjah surface has historically aided spinners, giving Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan-led attack a big edge
Afghanistan lead the rivalry 10-3 in T20Is, showcasing their dominance over UAE in recent years
A resurgent Afghanistan take on hosts United Arab Emirates in match 6 of the UAE T20I Tri-Series 2025 at Sharjah on Friday. Watch the AFG vs UAE cricket match live today.
Both teams enter this final league stage match under contrasting circumstances. Afghanistan have already qualified for the final, to be played against Pakistan on Sunday at the same venue, while the UAE are playing for pride after losing all their matches so far.
After losing to Pakistan in the opener, the Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan pulled off consecutive wins over the UAE and Pakistan. Their 18-run win over Pakistan proved decisive. The usual suspects, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, Noor Ahmad, Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, and Fazalhaq Farooqi, have all fared well so far.
The minnows UAE, on the other hand, have struggled to convert individual performances into team success. Captain Muhammad Waseem and wicketkeeper Rahul Chopra have shown promise with the bat, but the team still lack that bite to stun higher-ranked rivals.
Afghanistan Vs United Arab Emirates T20I Head-To-Head Record
Afghanistan and the United Arab Emirates have played 13 T20I matches so far, and the former enjoy a 10-3 lead in the head-to-head record.
Earlier in the tournament, Afghanistan defended 188/4 for a 38-run win, with Sharafuddin Ashraf and skipper Rashid Khan claiming three wickets each. For the record, Rashid recently became the highest wicket-taker in men's T20Is, surpassing Tim Southee with 165 wickets.
Tonight's outing will offer Afghanistan a final tune-up before the title clash, while the UAE will aim to end their campaign on a positive note in front of home supporters.
Afghanistan Vs UAE Squads
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Gulbadin Naib, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Mohammad Ishaq, Noor Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Abdullah Ahmadzai.
UAE: Alishan Sharafu, Muhammad Waseem(c), Ethan DSouza, Rahul Chopra(w), Asif Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Dhruv Parashar, Haider Ali, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Rohid Khan, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Farooq, Aryansh Sharma, Saghir Khan, Muhammad Zohaib
T20I Tri-series: Afghanistan Vs UAE Live Streaming Info
When and where will the Afghanistan Vs UAE match take place in the Tri-series?
The match of the ongoing T20I Tri-Series 2025 between Afghanistan and UAE will take place on Friday, September 5 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.
What time will the Afghanistan Vs UAE, match 6 of T20 Tri-series start?
The Afghanistan Vs UAE match in the T20 Tri-series will begin at 8:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Afghanistan Vs UAE T20 Tri-series match in India?
There will be no live telecast of the match in India. However, fans can watch live streaming of the match online on Fancode app and website.