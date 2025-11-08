Qatar Vs Afghanistan Live Streaming, 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch QAT Vs AFG Match

Qatar will be playing their first bilateral series against a full member nation
It is a historic moment for Qatar National Cricket Team
It is the first match of the three-match T20I series
Rashid Khan led Afghanistan team will today face Qatar in the 1st T20I of the three-match series at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha.
It is a significant event in the history of Qatari cricket as it is their first ever bilateral series against a test playing nation that too on their home turf.
Afghanistan is a growing force in international cricket especially in the T20 format and locking horns with such a big side will be quite a learning experience for a young associate nation like Qatar who are still finding their feet in international cricket.
T20 is a dynamic format and the chances of unexpected results are the highest in this format, so even if the young and ambitious Qatari team could pull out an unexpected result in even one game of this series, it could prove to be a game changer for their future prospects.
Qatar Vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I: Live Streaming
When to watch Qatar vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I?
Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
Date and Time: November 8, 8:00 PM (IST)
Where to watch Qatar vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I?
There is no official information available regarding the live telecast of the 1st T20I between Afghanistan and Qatar. However, according to some unofficial reports the match could be telecasted on Fancode, you can check on the app for final confirmation once the match starts.
Afghanistan vs Qatar 1st T20I: Squads
Qatar: Muhammad Ikramullah, Muhammad Tanveer, Zubair Ali, Daniel Archer, Mirza Mohammed Baig, Muhammad Asim, Shariq Munir, Imal Liyanage (wk), Saqlain Arshad (wk), Shahzaib Jamil (wk), Amir Farooq, Arif Nasir Uddin, Muhammad Murad, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Owais Ahmed
Afghanistan: Darwish Rasooli, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Rashid Khan (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Mohammad Nabi, Shahidullah, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Abdollah Ahmadzai, Bashir Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad.