Qatar Vs Afghanistan Live Streaming, 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch QAT Vs AFG Match

Qatar Vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I: Get live streaming info, match details and more for Qatar vs Afghanistan first T20I on Saturday, 8 November at West End Park International Cricket Stadium

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Qatar Vs Afghanistan Live Streaming, 1st T20I: When And Where To Watch QAT Vs AFG Match
Afghanistan Vs Pakistan, T20I Tri-series, Match 4: AFG Elect To Bat - Check Playing XIs Photo: X/ACBofficials
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Qatar will be playing their first bilateral series against a full member nation

  • It is a historic moment for Qatar National Cricket Team

  • It is the first match of the three-match T20I series

Rashid Khan led Afghanistan team will today face Qatar in the 1st T20I of the three-match series at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha.

It is a significant event in the history of Qatari cricket as it is their first ever bilateral series against a test playing nation that too on their home turf.

Afghanistan is a growing force in international cricket especially in the T20 format and locking horns with such a big side will be quite a learning experience for a young associate nation like Qatar who are still finding their feet in international cricket. 

T20 is a dynamic format and the chances of unexpected results are the highest in this format, so even if the young and ambitious Qatari team could pull out an unexpected result in even one game of this series, it could prove to be a game changer for their future prospects.

Qatar Vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I: Live Streaming

When to watch Qatar vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I?

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

Date and Time: November 8,  8:00 PM (IST)

Where to watch Qatar vs Afghanistan, 1st T20I?

There is no official information available regarding the live telecast of the 1st T20I between Afghanistan and Qatar. However, according to some unofficial reports the match could be telecasted on Fancode, you can check on the app for final confirmation once the match starts.

Related Content
Related Content

Afghanistan vs Qatar 1st T20I: Squads

Qatar: Muhammad Ikramullah, Muhammad Tanveer, Zubair Ali, Daniel Archer, Mirza Mohammed Baig, Muhammad Asim, Shariq Munir, Imal Liyanage (wk), Saqlain Arshad (wk), Shahzaib Jamil (wk), Amir Farooq, Arif Nasir Uddin, Muhammad Murad, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Owais Ahmed

Afghanistan: Darwish Rasooli, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Rashid Khan (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Mohammad Nabi, Shahidullah, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Abdollah Ahmadzai, Bashir Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Trophy Controversy: BCCI, PCB 'Break Ice', Seeking Amicable Solution - Report

  2. India Vs Australia 5th T20I: Suryakumar Yadav And Co Claim 2-1 Series Victory After Abandonment Of Brisbane Match

  3. Rishabh Pant Retires Hurt During India A Match, Doubts Over Fitness For South Africa Tests - Video

  4. Abhishek Sharma’s Blazing Form Continues As He Sets Fastest 1000 T20I Runs Record

  5. Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Score, 3rd ODI: Quinton De Kock On Song Again With Bat | RSA 102/2 (24)

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Elena Rybakina Reaches WTA Finals Summit Clash With Comeback Win Over Jessica Pegula

  2. ATP Athens Open: Novak Djokovic Downs Yannick Hanfmann To Reach Final

  3. WTA Finals 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Eliminates Coco Gauff To Enter Last Four In Riyadh

  4. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  5. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bengaluru Weather: Thunderstorms Expected with Moderate Air Quality

  2. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta Says Attempts Were Made To Stall Ayodhya Case Hearing In Supreme Court

  3. Kerala to Host Its First Kumbh Mela In 2026 On Banks Of Bharathapuzha

  4. Gujarat HC Grants Six-Month Bail To Self-Styled Godman Asaram In Rape Case

  5. Cracks Within: How AIADMK’s Internal Discord Could Redefine Tamil Nadu’s Political Balance

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  2. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  3. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  4. Democratic Candidate Mikie Sherrill Elected As New Jersey Governor

  5. New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

World News

  1. Indonesia: Explosion at Jakarta Mosque Injures Over 50 Worshippers During Friday Prayers

  2. India Says 44 Nationals Now Serving In Russian Army, Urges Moscow To End Recruitment

  3. Hasina Admits ‘Mistakes’ by Security Forces, Questions Legitimacy of Upcoming Bangladesh Polls

  4. Sudan’s Paramilitary Group Agrees To Humanitarian Ceasefire

  5. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, November 8, 2025: What’s in Store for Virgo, Scorpio, Aquarius & More

  2. Weekly Horoscope For November 9–15, 2025: Positive Changes And New Beginnings Await Aries, Virgo, And Pisces

  3. Echoes of the Dispossessed: Silence and Survival in Madhya Pradesh’s Adivasi Heartlands

  4. Chirag Paswan: NDA’s Rising Voice Eyes Bigger Role In Bihar 2025

  5. Bihar Elections | The Issue Of Paper Leaks Gets Sidelined As The Jobs Narrative Takes Centre Stage

  6. Indian National Held By RSF Militia In Sudan; Efforts Underway For His Release

  7. MS Dhoni Set To Play IPL 2026, Confirms CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan

  8. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers