Cricket

Afghanistan Vs South Africa SF 1 Toss Update, T20 World Cup: AFG Bat First - Check Playing XIs

Afghanistan are playing their maiden World Cup semi-finals after knocking Australia out of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 with a thrilling win over Bangladesh in the Super Eights. South Africa, meanwhile are on a seven-match winning streak

Photo: AP
Afghanistan celebrate their win over Australia at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s in St Vincent on Sunday (June 23). Photo: AP
info_icon

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan won the toss and decided to bat first against South Africa on Thursday (June 27) in the first semi-final of ICC T20 World Cup 2024. (Match Blog | Streaming | Scorecard)

The match is being played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad, West Indies. The second semi-final will feature India against England on Thursday evening.

The big news from the Afghan camp is that wicketkeeper-opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who was injured during the game against Bangladesh, has recovered and will play today's match.

Rashid Khan - AP
ICC T20 World Cup: Rashid Reprimanded For Breaching Code of Conduct Ahead Of AFG Vs SA Semi-Final

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Explaining why he chose to bat, Rashid said: "It's a fresh wicket and we would like to have a good total on the board."

He added: "The middle-order hasn't got much time in the middle, they have to come out in the 15-16th over and it's not easy. It's good that the top-order has taken responsibility and they have batted very well. When you have a 4-hour delay flight, it's not easy. Doesn't matter if you sleep 1 hour, you have to be at your best. We are going with the same lineup."

His opposing number Aiden Markram said: "We would have probably batted first as well but it's a fresh wicket. We haven't nailed it quite with the bat yet, conditions have been tough. Hopefully, we will do well with the bat and ball and step up in the semi-final. Same team for us."

Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Nangeyalia Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Afghanistan are playing their maiden World Cup semi-finals after knocking Australia out of the competition with a thrilling win over Bangladesh in the Super Eights.

As for South Africa, they are on a seven-match winning streak after several come-from-behind victories in the group stage as well as Super 8s. There's history to be made today, as whoever wins will be entering a World Cup final for the first time.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Over 5 Lakh Officials Trained As New Criminal Laws To Be Effective From July 1
  2. IMD Issues Red Alert For Heavy Rainfall In Dakshina Kannada On June 27, Mangalore Schools Closed | Details
  3. #Promo | Vikram Seth’s Hanuman Chalisa Translation: Exclusive Interview
  4. ‘Dictator Crosses All Limits Of Cruelty’: AAP Lambasts Modi, BJP After Kejriwal’s Arrest
  5. Breaking News, June 26: No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal In Delhi Liquor Policy Case
Entertainment News
  1. Emma Roberts Insists Those Who Criticise 'Nepo Babies’ Don't See The 'Rejection Along The Way'
  2. Jeremy Allen White Plans To Do His Own Singing In Bruce Springsteen Movie
  3. Poulomi Das's Mantra Inside 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' House Is 'Just Be Myself'
  4. Rana Daggubati Announces New Film '35'
  5. Sajan Mishra To Perform In Dehradun
Sports News
  1. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Semi-Final, T20 World Cup Live Score: Afghans Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  2. Afghanistan Vs South Africa SF 1 Toss Update, T20 World Cup: AFG Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  3. USA At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Alex Morgan Left Out Of Emma Hayes' Squad
  4. Euro 2024 Last 16 Draw: England, Netherlands Avoid Clash - Check Fixtures
  5. ICC T20 World Cup: Rashid Reprimanded For Breaching Code of Conduct Ahead Of AFG Vs SA Semi-Final
World News
  1. Canada's Claim Of Indian Interference 'Politically Motivated': Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma
  2. Ahead Of Snap Polls, France Bans Extreme-right, Radical Islamic Groups
  3. Pakistan Likely To Privatise Its National Flag Carrier PIA By August: Report
  4. California Man Shares 'Brutal' Airbnb Booking Experience. See What Happened Next
  5. Who Is Lily Lang? Decoding The Story Of Online Harassment And SEC Burnerverse Drama | Controversy Explained
Latest Stories
  1. Texas Roadhouse Rolls To Be Sold At Walmart In These Select States: Report
  2. New Lok Sabha, Same Story Of Hate
  3. Social Media Post On Alleged 'Animal Slaughter' Sparks Communal Tensions, Vandalism In Himachal's Nahan
  4. Shiromani Akali Dal: Senior Leaders Revolt Against Party President Sukhbir Badal, Want Him To Step Down
  5. Lok Sabha: Om Birla Returns As Speaker, Sparks Row Over Emergency Remarks | Key Points
  6. Sports News June 26 Highlights: Hockey India Announces 16-Member Squad For Paris Olympic Games 2024
  7. Breaking News, June 26: No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal In Delhi Liquor Policy Case