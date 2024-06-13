Cricket

Afghanistan Vs Papua New Guinea, T20 Wolrd Cup 2024 Match 29 Preview: Afghans Close To Super 8

The win will carry Rashid Khan's side to Super Eight from Group 'C' alongside the West Indies, who have qualified on Thursday with a win over New Zealand

(AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Afghanistan's captain Rashid Khan celebrates after he bowled New Zealand's Mark Chapman during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana, Friday, June 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
info_icon

Afghanistan will eye another all-round effort to crush an inexperienced Papua New Guinea in Tarouba on June 14, Friday, and enter the Super Eights of the T20 World Cup, and the result will have another underlying effect -- knock out New Zealand. (Streaming | Full Coverage | Cricket News)

It will also mean curtains for the 2021 finalists New Zealand who have lost two out of two.

That Rahamanullah Gurbaz (156 runs) and Fazalhaq Farooqi (9 wickets) are currently leading the chart of run-makers and wicket-takers respectively is a just reflection of their fine run in this ICC showpiece.

Apart from Gurbaz, the experienced Ibrahim Zadran too has contributed well to Afghanistan's totals, making 114 runs with a highest of 70.

Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz. - null
ICC T20 World Cup: Afghanistan Beat New Zealand, Bangladesh See Off Sri Lanka - Data Debrief

BY Stats Perform

In bowling, pacer Farooqi has made a fine combination with Rashid, who has so far taken six wickets from two matches.

It has ensured that Afghanistan's opponents do not have any let-up either upfront or in the middle passage.

The PNG might be a spirited side, but it looks way beyond their abilities to overcome a formidable Afghanistan.

Teams (from)

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik.

Papua New Guinea: Assadollah Vala (c), Alei Nao, Chad Soper, CJ Amini, Hila Vare, Hiri Hiri, Jack Gardner, John Kariko, Kabua Vagi Morea, Kipling Doriga, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Sema Kamea, Sese Bau, Tony Ura.

Match starts at 6AM IST (Friday).

