Afghanistan Vs Papua New Guinea, Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2024 Match 29: When, Where To Watch

Here's all you need to know about the Afghanistan Vs Papua New Guinea, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Group C match Live Streaming

(AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi, left, celebrates the dismissal of New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana, Friday, June 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Afganistan will take on Papua New Guinea in the 29th match of the ICC T20 World Cup on June 14, Friday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academey, Trinidad and Tobago. (Full Coverage | Cricket News)

Afghanistan have proved to be strongest team having earned 4 points from two matches and a +5.225 NNR, the highest not just in group C but in the entire tournament right now. Led by Rashid Khan, the team featuring Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and Fazalhaq Farooqi booked a spot in the Super 8s with a 125-run victory over Uganda in the opener and an 84-run win against New Zealand in their second match.

On the other hand, Papua New Guinea led by Assadollah Vala is suffering from a nightmare. They lost their opener against West Indies by 5 wickets and then against Uganda by 3 wickets. Unfortunatley, their chances of qualifying to the next round of the T20 World Cup is equal to none.

When is Afghanistan Vs Papua New Guinea, T20 World Cup 2024 match?

Afghanistan Vs Papua New Guinea, T20 World Cup 2024 Group C match will be played on June 14, Friday at the Brian Lara Cricket Academey, Trinidad and Tobago at 6:00 AM IST.

Where to watch Afghanistan Vs Papua New Guinea, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match?


In India, Afghanistan Vs Papua New Guinea,T20 World Cup 2024 match can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels - Star Sports 1 SD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 (Sign language Feed), Star Sports 1 Hindi SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Note: Star Sports Network's linear feed (TV) also goes into Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives.

Live streaming of the T20 World Cup match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar platforms (app and website) in India.

For global telecast details, click here.

Afghanistan Squad For T20 World Cup

 Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik.

Reserves: Sediq Atal, Hazratullah Zazai, Saleem Safi

Papua New Guinea ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Squad


Assadollah Vala (c), Alei Nao, Chad Soper, CJ Amini, Hila Vare, Hiri Hiri, Jack Gardner, John Kariko, Kabua Vagi Morea, Kipling Doriga, Lega Siaka, Norman Vanua, Sema Kamea, Sese Bau, Tony Ura

