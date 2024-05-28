Afghanistan Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Warm-up Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Afghanistan and Oman will square off against each other in the warm-up fixture of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup on May 29, Wednesday at the Queens Park Oval Stadium, Trinidad. (More Cricket News)
Afghanistan will be led by Rashid Khan in the upcoming ICC marque event. After a triumphant T20I (2-0) and ODI (2-1) series against Ireland, the team is high on morale and fully prepared. This upcoming warm-up match will set the expectations for fans.
Oman has demonstrated that they are well prepared by winning their first warm-up match against Papua New Guinea by 3 wickets with 5 balls left to spare chasing the target of 137 runs. A three-wicket burst by pacer Aqib Ilyas powered the team to claim this winning momentum for his side.
A total of 16 warm-up matches will be played before the T20 World Cup starts on Saturday, June 1 with the show-piece co-hosts United States taking on their North American rivals Canada at in Texas.
When is Sri Afghanistan Vs Oman, T20 World Cup, Warm-Up Match?
The Afghanistan Vs Oman T20 World Cup, Warm-Up match will be played at Queens Park Oval Stadium, Trinidad on Wednesday, May 29 at 10:00pm IST.
Where to watch Afghanistan Vs Oman, T20 World Cup, Warm-Up Match In India?
The cricket fans in India can watch the T20 World Cup, Warm-Up matches on Star Sports as it is the official broadcast rights holder for ICC events in India.
So, the solitary warm-up match will be shown live on Star Sports 1 channels, while T20 World Cup 2024 Warm up live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.
Oman : Aqib Ilyas (c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale (wk), Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Naseem Khushi (wk), Mehran Khan, Bilal Khan, Rafiullah, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Shakeel Ahmad, Khalid Kail.
Reserves: Jatinder Singh, Samay Shrivastava, Sufyan Mehmood, Jay Odedra.
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik.
Reserves: Sediq Atal, Hazratullah Zazai, Saleem Safi.