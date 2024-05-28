Cricket

Afghanistan Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Warm-up Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Oman led by Ilyas Khan and Afghanistan led by Rashid Khan will collide in the warm up match of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup. Here's how, when and where you can watch the live actions

Afghanistan Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Warm-up Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
info_icon

Afghanistan and Oman will square off against each other in the warm-up fixture of the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup on May 29, Wednesday at the Queens Park Oval Stadium, Trinidad. (More Cricket News)

Afghanistan will be led by Rashid Khan in the upcoming ICC marque event. After a triumphant T20I (2-0) and ODI (2-1) series against Ireland, the team is high on morale and fully prepared. This upcoming warm-up match will set the expectations for fans.

Oman has demonstrated that they are well prepared by winning their first warm-up match against Papua New Guinea by 3 wickets with 5 balls left to spare chasing the target of 137 runs. A three-wicket burst by pacer Aqib Ilyas powered the team to claim this winning momentum for his side.

A total of 16 warm-up matches will be played before the T20 World Cup starts on Saturday, June 1 with the show-piece co-hosts United States taking on their North American rivals Canada at in Texas.

When is Sri Afghanistan Vs Oman, T20 World Cup, Warm-Up Match?

The Afghanistan Vs Oman T20 World Cup, Warm-Up match will be played at Queens Park Oval Stadium, Trinidad on Wednesday, May 29 at 10:00pm IST.

Where to watch Afghanistan Vs Oman, T20 World Cup, Warm-Up Match In India?

The cricket fans in India can watch the T20 World Cup, Warm-Up matches on Star Sports as it is the official broadcast rights holder for ICC events in India.

So, the solitary warm-up match will be shown live on Star Sports 1 channels, while T20 World Cup 2024 Warm up live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Oman : Aqib Ilyas (c), Zeeshan Maqsood, Kashyap Prajapati, Pratik Athavale (wk), Ayaan Khan, Shoaib Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Naseem Khushi (wk), Mehran Khan, Bilal Khan, Rafiullah, Kaleemullah, Fayyaz Butt, Shakeel Ahmad, Khalid Kail.

Reserves: Jatinder Singh, Samay Shrivastava, Sufyan Mehmood, Jay Odedra.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Ishaq, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik.

Reserves: Sediq Atal, Hazratullah Zazai, Saleem Safi.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: Digital Recreation Of Accident Scene In The Works, Police To Use AI Tools
  2. Bihar Student Death: 5 More Suspects Identified In Murder Of Patna College Student
  3. Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Halted Amid Central Railways' Mega Block, 930 Trains Cancelled | Details
  4. Construction Quality Of Ghatkopar Hoarding Was Shoddy, Police Tell Court
  5. Noida Audi Hit-And-Run Case: Key Accused Among 2 Arrested For Hitting Ex-Akashvani Employee
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’: Chewbacca Steals The Show At London Premiere – View Pics
  2. ‘Moana 2’ Teaser Review: Dwayne Johnson Is Back As The Demigod Maui And With Auli’i Cravalho, He Promises To Steal Your Hearts
  3. ‘Wolfs’ Trailer Review: George Clooney And Brad Pitt’s Comedic Timing Will Get You ROFL
  4. Esha Deol Says Dharmendra Was ‘Protective As A Male’: He Wanted To Keep Us More Private
  5. Director Sukumar To Reportedly Shoot Multiple Endings Of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ Ft. Rashmika Mandanna, Allu Arjun
Sports News
  1. Riyan Parag Declares: "You'll Have To Pick Me For Team India Eventually"
  2. Anderson Retirement: Lyon Stunned, Believes Veteran 'Still England's Best Bowler'
  3. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 2: Seeds Of Success Sown In 2007 - Trip Down Memory Lane
  4. Rodrygo Hits Out At Madrid Exit Speculation Ahead Of Mbappe Switch
  5. Euro 2024: Mbappe's Madrid Move Nears But Deschamps Focused On France Collective
World News
  1. From Fitness Freak To Stabbing Spree Maniac; Everything About Jared Ravizza
  2. Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Edinburgh After Mid-Flight Nose Gear Complications
  3. France Next To Recognise Palestine? Macron Offers 'Prospect', Urges Palestinian Authority For Reforms
  4. Bette Nash, World's Longest-Serving Flight Attendant, Dies At 88 After 70-Year Career With American Airlines
  5. Iceland Volcano Eruption Triggers Another Evacuation In Grindavík, Fifth Eruption Since December
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Maha Congress Alleges Role Of MLA's Son; Seeks CBI Probe And Resignation Of Fadnavis
  4. Sports News Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Naomi Osaka In French Open Thriller
  5. Malayalam Filmmaker Omar Lulu Slammed With Sexual Assault Charges, Kochi Police Files FIR
  6. Elections 2024: 'Who Needs Cameras For Meditation,' Says Mamata In Dig At PM; Shah Challenges RaGa To 'Touch' Adivasi Quota
  7. French Open 2024, Day 2 Recap: Nadal Bids Goodbye To Roland Garros; Medvedev Survives Scare To Progress