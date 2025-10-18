Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2025: Kiran Navgire Registers Record For Fastest Century

Navgire's knock saw her achieve an incredible batting strike-rate of 302.86, the only women's T20 century knock to have a 300-plus strike-rate

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Kiran Navgire, WPL, T20 Cricket
Kiran Navghire has slammed a 31-ball 57 in the Women's Premier League. Photo: X/wplt20
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Maharashtra batter Kiran Navgire smashed the fastest century in women's T20

  • Navgire achieved the feat in the Women's T20 Trophy, wherein she hammered a 34-ball ton

  • The innings by Navgire saw her broke Sophie Devine's record in women's T20

India and Maharashtra batter Kiran Navgire entered into the record books when she smashed the fastest century in women's T20s on Friday, October 17. Navgire registered this knock in the Women's T20 Trophy, wherein she hammered a 34-ball ton.

The innings was a vital one for Maharashtra as they defeated Punjab with eight overs to spare in Nagpur.

The innings by Navgire saw her broke Sophie Devine's record in women's T20, which was scored in 36 deliveries. Devine's feat came in Wellington's victory over Otago in January 2021 where the veteran batter hammered 108 off 38 balls.

Navgire's knock saw her achieve an incredible batting strike-rate of 302.86, the only women's T20 century knock to have a 300-plus strike-rate.

Fastest hundreds in women's T20s

BallsPlayerMatch
34Kiran NavgireMaharastra vs Punjab, 2025
36Sophie DevineWellington vs Otago, 2021
38Deandra DottinWest Indies vs South Africa, 2010
42Grace HarrisBrisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars, 2018
42Davina PerrinNorthern Superchargers vs London Spirit, 2025

Who is Kiran Navgire?

31-year-old first broke onto the scene at the 2022 Senior Women's T20 Trophy, where she hit 35 sixes, the most-ever in a single season of the tournament. Navgire also managed to hit a 76-ball 162 against Arunachal Pradesh, that saw her become the first Indian to register a 150-plus score in a T20 match.

Her exploits earned her a contract with the UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League (WPL) in the inaugural season. Last season, she scored a 31-ball 57 as she helped the Warriorz chase down 167 run target. This season, her 16-ball 46 came against RCB at an amazing strike-rate of 287.50.

Related Content
Related Content

Navgire made her T20I debut for India in 2011, playing six matches but could only manage 17 runs. The poor form on the international front, cost her place in the national set-up. However, her recent feat could see her earn a call-up to the team.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia 2025: Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma Sweat It Out In Nets Ahead Of 1st ODI - Video

  2. India Vs Australia 2025: Travis Head Backs Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma To Play Till 2027 ODI World Cup

  3. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Ex-England Captain 'Expects' Harmanpreet To Deliver In Big Games Like Healy

  4. South Africa Vs Sri Lanka, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: SA-W Inch Closer To Semifinals With 10-Wicket Win

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: UAE Join Final Line-Up - Check Full List Of 20 Qualified Teams Here

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

  3. Denmark Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Stuns Antonsen To Enter QFs; Satwik-Chirag Secure Win

  4. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  5. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Only 12% Women Candidates In Bihar’s NDA Despite Big Announcements

  2. Keshav Kunj: The Sangh’s Capital Stage For Its Next Century

  3. Modi's Women-Centric Promise Rings Hollow As Only A Few Given Tickets

  4. CM Omar Abdullah Announces Resumption Of Darbar Move Practice

  5. Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge Issues Show-Cause Notices To Govt Officers Attending RSS Events, Warns of Suspension

Entertainment News

  1. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  2. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  3. A Stitch in a Lifetime

  4. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  5. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. YouTube Resolves Global Outage Affecting Over 366,000 Users

  2. Trump Says Modi Pledged To End India’s Russian Oil Imports

  3. Cook County Judge Blocks ICE Arrests At Courthouses Amid Chicago Immigration Crackdown

  4. Tears, Relief And Some Tension As Hostages And Prisoners Are Freed In Israel–Hamas Exchange - In Photos

  5. Trump To Meet Putin In Budapest Following Their Call, Aims To End Inglorious Ukraine War

Latest Stories

  1. Delhi School Bomb Threat Turns Out to Be a Hoax, Student Sent E-Mail to Skip Exams

  2. Congress Releases First List Of 48 Candidates For Bihar Assembly Polls, Rajesh Ram To Contest From Kutumba

  3. How To Celebrate Kali Puja 2025: Rituals And Traditions Explained

  4. Only 12% Women Candidates In Bihar’s NDA Despite Big Announcements

  5. Manoj Bajpayee Calls Out His 'Fake' Video Ahead Of Bihar Elections 2025: No Allegiance With Any Political Party

  6. Bengaluru To Develop A Business Corridor, Aims To Cut Traffic Congestion

  7. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights, Round One Day 3 Updates: Vidarbha And Haryana Win Their Games On The 3rd Day

  8. Sabarimala Gold Theft: SIT Arrests Prime Accused Unnikrishnan Potti