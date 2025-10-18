Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2025: Kiran Navgire Registers Record For Fastest Century

Maharashtra batter Kiran Navgire smashed the fastest century in women's T20
Navgire achieved the feat in the Women's T20 Trophy, wherein she hammered a 34-ball ton
The innings by Navgire saw her broke Sophie Devine's record in women's T20
India and Maharashtra batter Kiran Navgire entered into the record books when she smashed the fastest century in women's T20s on Friday, October 17. Navgire registered this knock in the Women's T20 Trophy, wherein she hammered a 34-ball ton.
The innings was a vital one for Maharashtra as they defeated Punjab with eight overs to spare in Nagpur.
The innings by Navgire saw her broke Sophie Devine's record in women's T20, which was scored in 36 deliveries. Devine's feat came in Wellington's victory over Otago in January 2021 where the veteran batter hammered 108 off 38 balls.
Navgire's knock saw her achieve an incredible batting strike-rate of 302.86, the only women's T20 century knock to have a 300-plus strike-rate.
Fastest hundreds in women's T20s
|Balls
|Player
|Match
|34
|Kiran Navgire
|Maharastra vs Punjab, 2025
|36
|Sophie Devine
|Wellington vs Otago, 2021
|38
|Deandra Dottin
|West Indies vs South Africa, 2010
|42
|Grace Harris
|Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars, 2018
|42
|Davina Perrin
|Northern Superchargers vs London Spirit, 2025
Who is Kiran Navgire?
31-year-old first broke onto the scene at the 2022 Senior Women's T20 Trophy, where she hit 35 sixes, the most-ever in a single season of the tournament. Navgire also managed to hit a 76-ball 162 against Arunachal Pradesh, that saw her become the first Indian to register a 150-plus score in a T20 match.
Her exploits earned her a contract with the UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League (WPL) in the inaugural season. Last season, she scored a 31-ball 57 as she helped the Warriorz chase down 167 run target. This season, her 16-ball 46 came against RCB at an amazing strike-rate of 287.50.
Navgire made her T20I debut for India in 2011, playing six matches but could only manage 17 runs. The poor form on the international front, cost her place in the national set-up. However, her recent feat could see her earn a call-up to the team.