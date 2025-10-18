Senior Women’s T20 Trophy 2025: Kiran Navgire Registers Record For Fastest Century

Who is Kiran Navgire?

31-year-old first broke onto the scene at the 2022 Senior Women's T20 Trophy, where she hit 35 sixes, the most-ever in a single season of the tournament. Navgire also managed to hit a 76-ball 162 against Arunachal Pradesh, that saw her become the first Indian to register a 150-plus score in a T20 match.