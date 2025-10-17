Bengaluru To Develop A Business Corridor, Aims To Cut Traffic Congestion

The Bengaluru Business Corridor is poised to be a transformative project, enhancing the city's infrastructure, reducing traffic congestion, and promoting economic development in the surrounding regions.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bengaluru business corridor
Traffic jam in Bengaluru Photo: Shailendra Bhojak
  • Karnataka government has unveiled the Bengaluru Business Corridor (BBC), a 117 km infrastructure project aimed at reducing city traffic by up to 40% by diverting vehicles away from central roads.

  • The corridor, connecting key areas like Yelahanka, Whitefield, Electronics City, and Mysuru Road, is expected to be completed in two years at an estimated cost of Rs 27,000 crore, funded via a HUDCO loan and overseen by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA).

  • The government has proposed five compensation options for affected landowners—including cash, TDRs, FAR usage, residential plots, or commercial land—and will establish a TDR exchange platform to ensure fair returns.

The Karnataka government has announced the development of the Bengaluru Business Corridor (BBC), a significant infrastructure project designed to reduce traffic congestion in Bengaluru by up to 40%.

The 117-kilometer corridor is set to encircle the city, connecting key areas such as Tumakuru Road, Yelahanka, Whitefield, Electronic City, and Mysuru Road. This initiative aims to divert vehicles traveling between highways and industrial zones away from the city center, thereby easing the burden on urban roads.

Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar announced that the project is expected to be completed within two years. The estimated cost of the corridor is Rs 27,000 crore, with funding secured through a loan from the Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO). The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) will oversee the construction, which will proceed in two phases, prioritizing the northern stretch.

In response to concerns about land acquisition, the government has introduced five compensation options for affected farmers, including cash payments, Transferable Development Rights (TDRs), Floor Area Ratio (FAR) usage, residential plots, or commercial land along the corridor. Additionally, a TDR exchange platform will be established to facilitate land development and ensure fair returns for landowners.

