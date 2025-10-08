Oman Vs Samoa Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier: OMA Fielding First - Check Playing XIs

Oman win toss, bowl first against Samoa in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier opener
Ross Taylor part of Samoa's playing XI for match
Top two teams from Group C to enter Super Sixes
Oman won the toss and elected to field first against Samoa in the first match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025, at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) on Wednesday (October 8).
Oman Vs Samoa, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier: Playing XIs
Samoa: Benjamin Mailata, Caleb Jasmat (c), Daniel Burgess, Darius Visser, Fereti Suluoto, Ili Tugaga, Ross Taylor, Samuel French (wk), Saumani Tiai, Sean Solia, Solomon Nash
Oman: Hammad Mirza, Ashish Odedara, Vinayak Shukla(w), Mohammad Nadeem, Aamir Kaleem(c), Jiten Ramanandi, Aryan Bisht, Hassnain Shah, Shakeel Ahmed, Nadeem Khan, Shah Faisal
Oman and Samoa are slotted in Group C, which also includes Papua New Guinea. Each team will play two group-stage matches, with the bottom-placed side eliminated as the other two proceed to the Super Sixes.
Three berths are up for grabs for the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. The two teams that qualified from the ICC T20 World Cup Africa Regional Qualifiers are Zimbabwe and Namibia.
New Zealand cricket heavyweight Ross Taylor has come out of retirement to play for Samoa in the qualifiers. The 41-year-old will look to make a mark against the Jatinder Singh-led hosts.
Oman Vs Samoa, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier: Squads
Samoa: Caleb Jasmat (c), Ross Taylor, Fereti Sululoto, Benjamin Mailata, Sean Solia, Samuel French (wk), Samson Sola, Douglas Finau, Saumani Tiai, Noah Mead, Darius Visser, Solomon Nash, Daniel Burgess, Kurtis Hynam-Nyberg, Ili Tugaga
Oman: Jatinder Singh (c), Ashish Odedara, Zikria Islam, Karan Sonavale, Hassnain Shah, Aamir Kaleem, Vinayak Shukla, Hammad Mirza (wk), Sufyan Yousaf, Mohammad Nadeem, Sufyan Mehmood, Samay Shrivastava, Shakeel Ahmed, Mohammad Imran, Aryan Bisht, Nadeem Khan, Shah Faisal