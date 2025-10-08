Oman Vs Samoa Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier: OMA Bowling; Ross Taylor Playing For Visitors

Oman host Samoa in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier opener
Team that finishes in bottom of Group C to be eliminated
Former New Zealand batter Ross Taylor set to represent Samoa
Welcome to our live coverage of the opening match of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025. Oman welcome Samoa at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) on Wednesday, October 8 as the two teams commence their respective bids for one of three coveted spots in the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.
Oman and Samoa are part of Group C, which also includes Papua New Guinea. Each team will play two group matches, with the bottom-placed side eliminated as the other two advance to the Super Sixes.
Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary from the Oman vs Samoa, 20-over match.
Oman Vs Samoa, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier: Toss Update
Oman won the toss and elected to field first against Samoa.
Oman Vs Samoa, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier: Playing XIs
Samoa: Benjamin Mailata, Caleb Jasmat (c), Daniel Burgess, Darius Visser, Fereti Suluoto, Ili Tugaga, Ross Taylor, Samuel French (wk), Saumani Tiai, Sean Solia, Solomon Nash
Oman: Hammad Mirza, Ashish Odedara, Vinayak Shukla(w), Mohammad Nadeem, Aamir Kaleem(c), Jiten Ramanandi, Aryan Bisht, Hassnain Shah, Shakeel Ahmed, Nadeem Khan, Shah Faisal
Former New Zealand cricket titan Ross Taylor has come out of retirement to represent Samoa in the qualifiers. The 41-year-old will be eager to make a mark from the outset in the tournament, with the first challenge being the Jatinder Singh-led hosts.
Oman Vs Samoa, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier: Squads
Samoa: Caleb Jasmat (c), Ross Taylor, Fereti Sululoto, Benjamin Mailata, Sean Solia, Samuel French (wk), Samson Sola, Douglas Finau, Saumani Tiai, Noah Mead, Darius Visser, Solomon Nash, Daniel Burgess, Kurtis Hynam-Nyberg, Ili Tugaga
Oman: Jatinder Singh (c), Ashish Odedara, Zikria Islam, Karan Sonavale, Hassnain Shah, Aamir Kaleem, Vinayak Shukla, Hammad Mirza (wk), Sufyan Yousaf, Mohammad Nadeem, Sufyan Mehmood, Samay Shrivastava, Shakeel Ahmed, Mohammad Imran, Aryan Bisht, Nadeem Khan, Shah Faisal