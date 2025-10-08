Oman Vs Samoa Live Streaming, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Preview And Where To Watch

Oman Vs Samoa Live Streaming, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Get live streaming details and a preview of the first Group C clash on Wednesday, 8 October, at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Oman Vs Samoa Live Streaming, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025
Oman Vs Samoa Live Streaming, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Preview And Where To Watch Photo: Ricardo Mazalan/AP
  • Oman and Samoa will face each other in Match 1 of Group C in the T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025

  • The contest will take place on October 8 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground

  • Three teams from this event will qualify for the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 kicks off with an exciting Match 1 of Group 3 clash between hosts Oman and Samoa on October 8 at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman. This match is crucial for both teams as they vie for one of three coveted spots in the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Oman, with their home advantage, are poised to make a strong start. Their squad boasts a mix of experienced players and promising talents, aiming to capitalize on familiar conditions.

Samoa, on the other hand, brings a unique blend of youthful energy and seasoned experience, notably with the inclusion of former New Zealand captain Ross Taylor, who is making a remarkable return to international cricket representing Samoa.

The two teams that qualified from the ICC T20 World Cup Africa Regional Qualifiers are Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Oman Vs Samoa, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Live Streaming

When to watch Oman Vs Samoa, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025?

The Oman Vs Samoa, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 will be played on Wednesday, 8 October at 10:00 AM IST.

Where to watch Oman Vs Samoa, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025?

Oman Vs Samoa, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Match 1 of Group 3 will be available to live stream on FanCode application and website in India.

Oman Vs Samoa, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: Squads

Samoa: Caleb Jasmat(c), Ross Taylor, Fereti Sululoto, Benjamin Mailata, Sean Solia, Samuel French(w), Samson Sola, Douglas Finau, Saumani Tiai, Noah Mead, Darius Visser, Solomon Nash, Daniel Burgess, Kurtis Hynam-Nyberg, Ili Tugaga

Oman: Jatinder Singh(c), Ashish Odedara, Zikria Islam, Karan Sonavale, Hassnain Shah, Aamir Kaleem, Vinayak Shukla, Hammad Mirza(w), Sufyan Yousaf, Mohammad Nadeem, Sufyan Mehmood, Samay Shrivastava, Shakeel Ahmed, Mohammad Imran, Aryan Bisht, Nadeem Khan, Shah Faisal

