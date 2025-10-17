Cricket

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round One Day 3: Live Action In Pictures

Day 3 of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 gets underway on Friday, 17 October. The 91st edition, running till February 2026, features 38 teams across venues. Day 2 saw Delhi post a commanding 529 against Hyderabad, highlighted by double centuries from Ayush Doseja and Sanat Sangwan. Mumbai, 42-time champions, also impressed, scoring 386 in their first innings and reducing Jammu and Kashmir to 273 for 7 in Elite Group D. With 138 matches scheduled this season, the competition is heating up, and players like Rajat Patidar and Ishan Kishan are already grabbing attention with their blazing centuries. Fans can expect more high-octane performances and thrilling moments as the tournament unfolds. Stay tuned for live updates in pictures throughout the day.