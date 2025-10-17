Cricket

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round One Day 3: Live Action In Pictures

Day 3 of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 gets underway on Friday, 17 October. The 91st edition, running till February 2026, features 38 teams across venues. Day 2 saw Delhi post a commanding 529 against Hyderabad, highlighted by double centuries from Ayush Doseja and Sanat Sangwan. Mumbai, 42-time champions, also impressed, scoring 386 in their first innings and reducing Jammu and Kashmir to 273 for 7 in Elite Group D. With 138 matches scheduled this season, the competition is heating up, and players like Rajat Patidar and Ishan Kishan are already grabbing attention with their blazing centuries. Fans can expect more high-octane performances and thrilling moments as the tournament unfolds. Stay tuned for live updates in pictures throughout the day.

Ranji Trophy Cricket 2025-26 Saurashtra vs Karnataka match Day 3_Sammar Gajjar
Ranji Trophy: Saurashtra vs Karnataka | Photo: PTI

Saurashtra's Sammar Gajjar plays a shot during the Ranji Trophy cricket match between Karnataka and Saurashtra, at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, Gujarat.

2/8
Ranji Trophy Cricket 2025-26 Saurashtra vs Karnataka match Day 3_Chetan Sakariya
Ranji Trophy: Saurashtra vs Karnataka | Photo: PTI

Saurashtra's Chetan Sakariya plays a shot on day three of a Ranji Trophy cricket match between Saurashtra and Karnataka, at Niranjan Shah Stadium, in Rajkot, Gujarat.

3/8
Ranji Trophy Cricket 2025-26 Bengal vs Uttarakhand match Day 3_Kunal Chandela
Ranji Trophy: Bengal vs Uttarakhand-Day 3 | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Uttarakhand's Kunal Chandela, left, and Prashant Chopra, right, during the third day of the Ranji Trophy cricket match between Uttarakhand and Bengal, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

4/8
Ranji Trophy Cricket 2025-26 Bengal vs Uttarakhand match Day 3_Prashant Chopra
Ranji Trophy: Bengal vs Uttarakhand-Day 3 | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Uttarakhand's Kunal Chandela, left, and Prashant Chopra, right, during the third day of the Ranji Trophy cricket match between Uttarakhand and Bengal, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

5/8
Ranji Trophy Cricket 2025-26 Bengal vs Uttarakhand match Day 3_Akash Deep
Ranji Trophy: Bengal vs Uttarakhand-Day 3 | Photo: PTI

Bengal's bowler Akash Deep (R) celebrates after dismissal of Uttarakhand's Avneesh Sudha (unseen) during 3rd day of Ranji Trophy match between Bengal and Uttarakhand at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

6/8
Ranji Trophy Cricket 2025-26 Bengal vs Uttarakhand match Day 3_Mohammed Shami
Ranji Trophy: Bengal vs Uttarakhand-Day 3 | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Kolkata: Bengal's Akash Deep, left, and Mohammed Shami during a Ranji Trophy cricket match between Bengal and Uttarakhand, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata.

7/8
Ranji Trophy Cricket 2025-26 Bengal vs Uttarakhand match Day 3_Sunil Bhati
Ranji Trophy: Bengal vs Uttarakhand-Day 3 | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra

Bengal's Vishal Sunil Bhati celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Uttarakhand's Prashant Chopra on day three of a Ranji Trophy cricket match between Bengal and Uttarakhand, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata.

8/8
Ranji Trophy Cricket 2025-26 Arunachal Pardesh Vs Bihar match Day 3_Techi Neri
Ranji Trophy: Arunachal Pardesh Vs Bihar | Photo: PTI

Arunachal Pardesh's Techi Neri, left, celebrates his century against Bihar during the Third day of the Ranji trophy match, in Patna, Bihar.

