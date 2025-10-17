Saurashtra's Sammar Gajjar plays a shot during the Ranji Trophy cricket match between Karnataka and Saurashtra, at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, Gujarat.
Saurashtra's Chetan Sakariya plays a shot on day three of a Ranji Trophy cricket match between Saurashtra and Karnataka, at Niranjan Shah Stadium, in Rajkot, Gujarat.
Uttarakhand's Kunal Chandela, left, and Prashant Chopra, right, during the third day of the Ranji Trophy cricket match between Uttarakhand and Bengal, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Bengal's bowler Akash Deep (R) celebrates after dismissal of Uttarakhand's Avneesh Sudha (unseen) during 3rd day of Ranji Trophy match between Bengal and Uttarakhand at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Kolkata: Bengal's Akash Deep, left, and Mohammed Shami during a Ranji Trophy cricket match between Bengal and Uttarakhand, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata.
Bengal's Vishal Sunil Bhati celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Uttarakhand's Prashant Chopra on day three of a Ranji Trophy cricket match between Bengal and Uttarakhand, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata.
Arunachal Pardesh's Techi Neri, left, celebrates his century against Bihar during the Third day of the Ranji trophy match, in Patna, Bihar.