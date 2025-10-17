Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round One Day 3 Updates: Domestic First-Class Action Rolls On

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round One Day 3 Updates: Day 2 Recap
Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Day 2 Recap: Day 2 of the 91st edition of India’s premier domestic first-class tournament delivered plenty of drama and stellar performances. Delhi batters put Hyderabad under the pump, piling up a massive 529, powered by sensational double centuries from Ayush Doseja and Sanat Sangwan. Mumbai, 42-time Ranji champions, showed their class against Jammu and Kashmir in Elite Group D, amassing 386 in their first innings and already reducing J&K to 273 for 7.
The day also saw standout centuries from players like RCB skipper Rajat Patidar and Ishan Kishan, who continued their fine form. With 138 matches lined up this season, the tournament is already brimming with exciting moments and star performances.
The Ranji Trophy 2025-26 matches will be broadcast on the Star Sports network throughout the season. Several matches from each round will also be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.
