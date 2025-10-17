Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round One Day 3 Updates: Domestic First-Class Action Rolls On

Central Zone captain Rajat Patidar celebrates his century during their Duleep Trophy 2025 quarterfinal match against North East Zone at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on August 28, 2025. PTI

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round One Day 3 Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy Round One on Friday, October 17. The 91st edition of India’s premier first-class tournament began on October 15 and runs till February 2026, featuring 38 teams in action across venues. Day 2 saw Delhi dominate Hyderabad with a mammoth 529, powered by double tons from Ayush Doseja and Sanat Sangwan. Forty-two-time champions Mumbai looked strong too, piling up 386 in their first innings before reducing Jammu and Kashmir to 273 for 7 in Elite Group D. With 138 matches scheduled this season, the competition is only heating up, and with players like Rajat Patidar and Ishan Kishan lighting up the early rounds with blazing centuries, Day 3 promises more fireworks. Stay tuned for live updates throughout the day.

17 Oct 2025, 08:57:37 am IST Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round One Day 3 Updates: Day 2 Recap Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Day 2 Recap: Day 2 of the 91st edition of India’s premier domestic first-class tournament delivered plenty of drama and stellar performances. Delhi batters put Hyderabad under the pump, piling up a massive 529, powered by sensational double centuries from Ayush Doseja and Sanat Sangwan. Mumbai, 42-time Ranji champions, showed their class against Jammu and Kashmir in Elite Group D, amassing 386 in their first innings and already reducing J&K to 273 for 7. The day also saw standout centuries from players like RCB skipper Rajat Patidar and Ishan Kishan, who continued their fine form. With 138 matches lined up this season, the tournament is already brimming with exciting moments and star performances.

17 Oct 2025, 08:14:41 am IST Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round One Day 3 Updates: Streaming Info The Ranji Trophy 2025-26 matches will be broadcast on the Star Sports network throughout the season. Several matches from each round will also be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.