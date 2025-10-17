Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round One Day 3 Updates: Domestic First-Class Action Rolls On

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round One Day 3 Updates: Catch all the live scores and updates from Day 3 of the opening round of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 on Friday, October 17. The 91st edition of India’s premier first-class tournament began on October 15 and runs till February 2026, featuring 38 teams in action across venues. Stay tuned for live coverage and key highlights throughout the day

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round One Day 3 Updates
Central Zone captain Rajat Patidar celebrates his century during their Duleep Trophy 2025 quarterfinal match against North East Zone at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on August 28, 2025. PTI
Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round One Day 3 Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy Round One on Friday, October 17. The 91st edition of India’s premier first-class tournament began on October 15 and runs till February 2026, featuring 38 teams in action across venues. Day 2 saw Delhi dominate Hyderabad with a mammoth 529, powered by double tons from Ayush Doseja and Sanat Sangwan. Forty-two-time champions Mumbai looked strong too, piling up 386 in their first innings before reducing Jammu and Kashmir to 273 for 7 in Elite Group D. With 138 matches scheduled this season, the competition is only heating up, and with players like Rajat Patidar and Ishan Kishan lighting up the early rounds with blazing centuries, Day 3 promises more fireworks. Stay tuned for live updates throughout the day.
LIVE UPDATES

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round One Day 3 Updates: Day 2 Recap

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Day 2 Recap: Day 2 of the 91st edition of India’s premier domestic first-class tournament delivered plenty of drama and stellar performances. Delhi batters put Hyderabad under the pump, piling up a massive 529, powered by sensational double centuries from Ayush Doseja and Sanat Sangwan. Mumbai, 42-time Ranji champions, showed their class against Jammu and Kashmir in Elite Group D, amassing 386 in their first innings and already reducing J&K to 273 for 7.

The day also saw standout centuries from players like RCB skipper Rajat Patidar and Ishan Kishan, who continued their fine form. With 138 matches lined up this season, the tournament is already brimming with exciting moments and star performances.

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round One Day 3 Updates: Streaming Info

The Ranji Trophy 2025-26 matches will be broadcast on the Star Sports network throughout the season. Several matches from each round will also be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round One Day 3 Updates: Good Morning!

Hello and welcome back, the wait’s over, and so is the calm. It’s Ranji Trophy 2025-26, Round One Day 3, and the action is about to explode across venues. Buckle up and stay tuned for every live update from India’s biggest domestic stage!

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round One Day 3 Updates: Domestic First-Class Action Rolls On

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: UAE Join Final Line-Up - Check Full List Of 20 Qualified Teams Here

  3. Kohli, Rohit Bat Together In Perth Before Australia ODI Series Begins - Watch

  4. England's Tour Of New Zealand Live Streaming: Schedule, Squads, Head To Head, Where To Watch

  5. Ranji Trophy 2025-26, Elite Group A Day 2 Report: Ishan Kishan’s 173 Wrecks Tamil Nadu

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. Denmark Open Badminton 2025: Lakshya Sen Stuns Antonsen To Enter Quarter-Finals; Satwik-Chirag Secure Win

  2. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  3. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  4. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Caste Survey Dilemma: Social Equity Or Invasion Of Privacy?

  2. Keshav Kunj: The Sangh’s Capital Stage For Its Next Century

  3. Day In Pics: October 16, 2025

  4. Collegium’s Transfer Of Justice Sreedharan Draws Sharp Criticism From Legal Experts

  5. After A 100 Years, Can The RSS Sing A Different Tune?

Entertainment News

  1. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  2. A Stitch in a Lifetime

  3. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  4. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  5. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Trump Says Modi Pledged To End India’s Russian Oil Imports

  2. YouTube Resolves Global Outage Affecting Over 366,000 Users

  3. Cook County Judge Blocks ICE Arrests At Courthouses Amid Chicago Immigration Crackdown

  4. Pentagon Reporters Leave En Masse After Rejecting New Restrictions On Press Access

  5. Appeals Court Blocks Trump’s National Guard Deployment in Chicago

Latest Stories

  1. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reveals Thamma Will Be The First Film His Kids Can Watch

  2. Dhurandhar Title Track Out: The High-Energy Anthem From Ranveer Singh Starrer Is Pure Fire

  3. Will PM Modi Convince His 'good friend' In US To Not Withdraw From Paris Agreement: Jairam Ramesh

  4. Daily Horoscope For October 16, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Libra, Scorpio, And Pisces

  5. Man City Vs Everton Preview, Premier League 2025-26: Prediction, Players To Watch – All You Need To Know

  6. After A 100 Years, Can The RSS Sing A Different Tune?

  7. Student Crackdown In TISS Raises Alarm

  8. Bihar’s Ballot: Where Castes Collide And Dreams Hang By A Thread