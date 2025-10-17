Trump To Meet Putin In Budapest Following Their Call, Aims To End Inglorious Ukraine War

President Donald Trump announced he will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest to negotiate an end to what he called the “inglorious” Ukraine war.
US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he plans to travel to Budapest to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in a bid to resolve what he described as the “inglorious” war in Ukraine. This decision comes after what Trump called a “very productive” telephone conversation.
In a post on his social media platform, Trump said Putin congratulated him and the U.S. on achieving “peace in the Middle East,” calling it an accomplishment “dreamed of for centuries.” He expressed optimism that this success could bolster efforts to negotiate an end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Trump also reported that the two leaders discussed future trade between the U.S. and Russia, and that high-level advisory talks are to begin soon. He said the meeting in Budapest would be preceded by consultations led by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Meanwhile, the Kremlin acknowledged the call, noting it was initiated by Russia, and warned that any decision by the U.S. to supply Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine could jeopardize both peace efforts and bilateral relations.
Trump is also expected to host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House to discuss the outcome of the call and the proposed diplomatic path forward.