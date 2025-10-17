Day In Pics: October 17, 2025

In this image received on Oct. 17, 2025, LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets the family members of late Hariom Valmiki, a Dalit man allegedly lynched in Raebareli, in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh.
A traffic police officer wearing a mask manages traffic amid low visibility, as Delhi-NCR air quality worsens, in Gurugram, Haryana.
A woman performs rituals on a cow during Govatsa Dwadashi (Vasu Baras), a religious festival that marks the beginning of Diwali celebrations, in Mumbai.
Congress Leader Rahul Ghandhi paying tribute to Late Singer Zubeen Garg at the Cremation Ground at Sonapur in Guwahati.
People walk along a road amid low visibility caused by worsening air quality, with India Gate shrouded in haze in the backdrop, in New Delhi.
MLA Rivaba Jadeja, wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, takes oath during the swearing-in ceremony of the new Gujarat cabinet, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Other political leaders were also present.
Bharatiya Kisan Union members protest at the District Magistrate's office demanding a hike in sugarcane prices, forcibly entering the premises by removing barricades at the main gate, in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.
Commuters make their way amid low visibility as Delhi-NCR air quality worsens, in Gurugram, Haryana.
Naxalites hold copies of the Constitution of India after their surrender at the police lines, Jagdalpur, in Bastar district, Chhattisgarh.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flags off the first made-in-India Tejas Mk1A fighter jet from the newly inaugurated production facility at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), in Nashik, Maharashtra.
BJP leader Darshna Vaghela, front left, and others take oath during the swearing-in ceremony of the new Gujarat cabinet, in Gandhinagar.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya during her official visit to India, in New Delhi.
In this image received on Oct. 17, 2025, Union Home Minister Amit Shah meets Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, in Patna, Bihar.
Army officials operate a drone during patrol and tactical drills along the Line of Control (LoC) near the India-Pakistan border, in Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir.
A shopkeeper arranges firecrackers named 'Operation Sindoor' and 'BrahMos' ahead of Diwali celebrations, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.
In this image received on Oct. 17, 2025, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi during a meeting with the heads of enforcement agencies and forces as part of preparations for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.
In this image received on Oct. 17, 2025, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and others during the nomination filing of JMM candidate Somesh Chandra Soren for the upcoming Ghatshila Assembly by-election.
Men at a firecracker shop named 'Operation Sindoor', dedicated to honoring Indian soldiers ahead of Diwali, in Bikaner, Rajasthan.