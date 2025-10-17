National

Day In Pics: October 17, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for October 17, 2025

Rahul Gandhi meets family of Dalit man allegedly lynched in Rae Bareli
Rahul Gandhi meets family of Dalit man allegedly lynched in Rae Bareli | Photo: Handout via PTI

In this image received on Oct. 17, 2025, LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi meets the family members of late Hariom Valmiki, a Dalit man allegedly lynched in Raebareli, in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh.

2/19
Delhi-NCR air quality worsens
Delhi-NCR air quality worsens | Photo: PTI

A traffic police officer wearing a mask manages traffic amid low visibility, as Delhi-NCR air quality worsens, in Gurugram, Haryana.

3/19
PM Modi meets Egyptian FM Badr Abdelatty
PM Modi meets Egyptian FM Badr Abdelatty | Photo: Handout via PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Foreign Minister of Egypt Badr Abdelatty, in New Delhi.

4/19
Govatsa Dwadashi celebrations in Mumbai
'Govatsa Dwadashi' celebrations in Mumbai | Photo: PTI

A woman performs rituals on a cow during Govatsa Dwadashi (Vasu Baras), a religious festival that marks the beginning of Diwali celebrations, in Mumbai.

5/19
LoP Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to late singer Zubeen Garg in Guwahati
LoP Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to late singer Zubeen Garg in Guwahati | Photo: HAFIZ AHMED

Congress Leader Rahul Ghandhi paying tribute to Late Singer Zubeen Garg at the Cremation Ground at Sonapur in Guwahati.

6/19
Pollution in Delhi
Pollution in Delhi | Photo: PTI

People walk along a road amid low visibility caused by worsening air quality, with India Gate shrouded in haze in the backdrop, in New Delhi.

7/19
Swearing-in ceremony of Gujarats new cabinet - Rivaba Jadeja, wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja
Swearing-in ceremony of Gujarat's new cabinet | Photo: PTI

MLA Rivaba Jadeja, wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, takes oath during the swearing-in ceremony of the new Gujarat cabinet, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Other political leaders were also present.

8/19
BKU members protest at Meerut DM office
BKU members protest at Meerut DM office | Photo: PTI

Bharatiya Kisan Union members protest at the District Magistrate's office demanding a hike in sugarcane prices, forcibly entering the premises by removing barricades at the main gate, in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

9/19
Delhi-NCR air quality worsens
Delhi-NCR air quality worsens | Photo: PTI

Commuters make their way amid low visibility as Delhi-NCR air quality worsens, in Gurugram, Haryana.

10/19
Maoists surrender in Chhattisgarhs Bastar
Maoists surrender in Chhattisgarh's Bastar | Photo: PTI

Naxalites hold copies of the Constitution of India after their surrender at the police lines, Jagdalpur, in Bastar district, Chhattisgarh.

11/19
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flags off first Tejas Mk1A
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flags off first Tejas Mk1A | Photo: Handout via PTI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flags off the first made-in-India Tejas Mk1A fighter jet from the newly inaugurated production facility at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), in Nashik, Maharashtra.

12/19
Swearing-in ceremony of Gujarats new cabinet
Swearing-in ceremony of Gujarat's new cabinet | Photo: PTI

BJP leader Darshna Vaghela, front left, and others take oath during the swearing-in ceremony of the new Gujarat cabinet, in Gandhinagar.

13/19
PM Modi meets his Sri Lankan Counterpart
PM Modi meets his Sri Lankan Counterpart | Photo: Handout via PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya during her official visit to India, in New Delhi.

14/19
Bihar Polls: Amit Shah in Patna
Bihar Polls: Amit Shah in Patna | Photo: @samrat4bjp/X via PTI

In this image received on Oct. 17, 2025, Union Home Minister Amit Shah meets Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, in Patna, Bihar.

15/19
Army conducts patrol and tactical drills along LoC in Jammu
Army conducts patrol and tactical drills along LoC in Jammu | Photo: PTI

Army officials operate a drone during patrol and tactical drills along the Line of Control (LoC) near the India-Pakistan border, in Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir.

16/19
Firecrackers named Operation Sindoor and BrahMos in Prayagraj
Firecrackers named 'Operation Sindoor' and 'BrahMos' in Prayagraj | Photo: PTI

A shopkeeper arranges firecrackers named 'Operation Sindoor' and 'BrahMos' ahead of Diwali celebrations, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.

17/19
Bihar Polls: ECI holds meet with enforcement officials
Bihar Polls: ECI holds meet with enforcement officials | Photo: @ECISVEEP/X via PTI

In this image received on Oct. 17, 2025, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi during a meeting with the heads of enforcement agencies and forces as part of preparations for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

18/19
Ghatshila by-poll: JMMs Somesh Chandra Soren files nomination
Ghatshila by-poll: JMM's Somesh Chandra Soren files nomination | Photo: HemantSorenJMM/X via PTI

In this image received on Oct. 17, 2025, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and others during the nomination filing of JMM candidate Somesh Chandra Soren for the upcoming Ghatshila Assembly by-election.

19/19
Firecracker shop named Operation Sindoor in Bikaner
Firecracker shop named 'Operation Sindoor' in Bikaner | Photo: PTI

Men at a firecracker shop named 'Operation Sindoor', dedicated to honoring Indian soldiers ahead of Diwali, in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

