India Vs Australia, 1st ODI: 'Getting Into The Groove' - See Perth Training Photos

India continue their preparation for the limited-overs series in Australia, which starts with the first ODI match at Perth Stadium, Perth, on October 19, 2025. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared photos from a training session. Former captains Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma hit the nets on Thursday (October 16), and additional training sessions for the team are scheduled for Friday and Saturday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared photos from a session, with a caption that reads: "Getting into the groove". All eyes will be on Kohli and Rohit, who last played for India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, and are available only in the 50-over format. After the three-match ODI series, India and Australia will face off in five T20Is.