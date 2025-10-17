Cricket

India Vs Australia, 1st ODI: 'Getting Into The Groove' - See Perth Training Photos

India continue their preparation for the limited-overs series in Australia, which starts with the first ODI match at Perth Stadium, Perth, on October 19, 2025. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared photos from a training session. Former captains Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma hit the nets on Thursday (October 16), and additional training sessions for the team are scheduled for Friday and Saturday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared photos from a session, with a caption that reads: "Getting into the groove". All eyes will be on Kohli and Rohit, who last played for India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, and are available only in the 50-over format. After the three-match ODI series, India and Australia will face off in five T20Is.

India Vs Australia Cricket 2025 IND Vs Aus 1st ODI Team India practice session_Gautam Gambhir
India's tour of Australia 2025: Team India practice session | Photo: BCCI

India's tour of Australia 2025: Head coach Gautam Gambhir and former captain Rohit Sharma during a practice session in Perth, ahead of the first ODI match.

2/8
India Vs Australia Cricket 2025 IND Vs Aus 1st ODI Team India practice session_Rohit Sharma
India's tour of Australia 2025: Team India practice session | Photo: BCCI

India's tour of Australia 2025: India batter Rohit Sharma attends a practice session in Perth, ahead of the first ODI match.

3/8
India Vs Australia Cricket 2025 IND Vs Aus 1st ODI Team India practice session_Virat Kohli
India's tour of Australia 2025: Team India practice session | Photo: BCCI

India's tour of Australia 2025: Former India captain Virat Kohli goes through a fielding drill in Perth, ahead of the first ODI match.

4/8
India Vs Australia Cricket 2025 IND Vs Aus 1st ODI Team India practice session_KL Rahul
India's tour of Australia 2025: Team India practice session | Photo: BCCI

India's tour of Australia 2025: KL Rahul bats during a practice session in Perth, ahead of the first ODI match.

5/8
India Vs Australia Cricket 2025 IND Vs Aus 1st ODI Team India practice session_Arshdeep Singh
India's tour of Australia 2025: Team India practice session | Photo: BCCI

India's tour of Australia 2025: Arshdeep Singh attends a practice session in Perth, ahead of the first ODI match.

6/8
India Vs Australia Cricket 2025 IND Vs Aus 1st ODI Team India practice session_Harshit Rana
India's tour of Australia 2025: Team India practice session | Photo: BCCI

India's tour of Australia 2025: Harshit Rana attends a practice session in Perth, ahead of the first ODI match.

7/8
India Vs Australia Cricket 2025 IND Vs Aus 1st ODI Team India practice session_Virat Kohli
India's tour of Australia 2025: Team India practice session | Photo: BCCI

India's tour of Australia 2025: Virat Kohli, Harshit Rana, and Arshdeep Singh during a practice session in Perth, ahead of the first ODI match.

8/8
India Vs Australia Cricket 2025 IND Vs Aus 1st ODI Team India practice session_coaching staff
India's tour of Australia 2025: Team India practice session | Photo: BCCI

Indian coaching staff during a practice session ahead of the first AUS vs IND ODI match in Perth.

