Cricket

AFG Vs NZ One-Off Test: Coaches Jonathan Trott And Gary Stead Voice Disappointment After Washout

This marks only the eighth time in history that a Test has been abandoned without any action

Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test Cricket, 2nd day_1
Afghanistan Vs New Zealand Test: Groundsmen remove the cover of the pitch before the start of second day match | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
info_icon

Disappointed and frustrated after rain forced their one-off Test to be abandoned without any play, head coaches of Afghanistan and New Zealand on Friday said only inclement weather was to be blamed for the fiasco as scheduling a match during monsoon season is "always tricky". (More Sports News)

A wet outfield and persistent rain played spoilsport and authorities at the ill-equipped Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex were at their wits' end to make the field suitable for play. It was only the eight instance of a Test being abandoned without any action.

"We were very excited to play against New Zealand and put ourselves up against the challenge of that," Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott said at a joint press conference with his New Zealand counterpart Gary Stead.

"Unfortunately, the weather has played its part and it's made it difficult for us to get a game and we're very disappointed. To try and play a Test match at this time of year (monsoon) is always tricky.

"(In terms of facilities) obviously disappointed that we haven't been able to play as the amount of water that's come down is unprecedented for this time of year," he added.

Stead said the BlackCaps were also frustrated as they were looking at this fixture as a preparation for the upcoming World Test Championship series against Sri Lanka and India.

"It's frustrating for us. It was our first Test against Afghanistan and we were really excited about that as well. They've been great competitors of ours over the last few World Cups as well."

New Zealand fly out to Sri Lanka on Saturday for a two-match Test series, starting in Galle on September 18.

"For us, we have the World Test Championship just around the corner in Sri Lanka as well. So, the preparation towards that would have been really useful for us as well," he said.

"So, the most disappointing part for us is that we've lost that ability to be match-hardened and match-ready when we go into our Test match next week," Stead lamented.

The 52-year-old added that the defending WTC champions are looking to qualify for a second final.

New Zealand's captain, Tim Southee, left, interacts with teammates during a practice session before the start of the second day of the only test match. - AP Photo
AFG Vs NZ In Noida: List Of Test Cricket Matches Abandoned Without A Ball Being Bowled

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"The World Test Championship is alive and well and we're currently in third place, and we want to make the finals again. We've been there once in the past, and we're desperate to get there again.

"So every Test match we play will be an important one," he said.

The WTC table is currently led by India followed by Australia. After their Asian tour, the Kiwis will host England for a three-Test series.

"The conditions that we face in Galle will be, I'm sure, different to Bangalore, Pune and Mumbai when we come back here again. So, it's still about adapting to the different surfaces," Stead said referring to the three-Test rubber against India next month.

Despite bright sunshine on the opening two days, no play was possible as the umpires cited players safety as a concern owing to the poor condition of the outfield.

"It's worth noting I think it's been 1200 millimeters of rain in the last week and even though it was fine for those two days, there were thunderstorms the nights before and the ground was just too soft and the umpires deemed that unfit to play on," Stead said.

Asked if a white-ball game was discussed as a replacement, Trott said that at one point, they were considering some options.

"There were a few things discussed, but we looked at the ground today, and it was never really going to be attainable, unfortunately.

"The other thing is you've got to make sure that there's obviously a huge desire to play cricket but you've got to take into account the safety of the players, because New Zealand have got a huge tour coming up," Trott said.

Ahead of the Test, Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi had called for a dedicated home venue for his side and Trott reiterated the skipper's views.

"If you have one fixed venue, then you can iron out the issues that arise. That’s always nice. But I think this is maybe a result of not having played a lot of Test cricket in the past and still trying to find a venue that we can use consistently," he said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand One-Off Test Abandoned Without A Ball Being Bowled
  2. ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Chief Executive Geoff Allardice Assures Pakistan's Hosting Status
  3. India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Arrive In Chennai For Series Opener
  4. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand One-Off Test Day 5 Highlights: Match Called Off Due To Persistent Rain
  5. Somerset Vs Surrey: Close Fielding At Its Best As Jack Leach Sets Spin Trap - Watch
Football News
  1. Sven-Goran Eriksson: David Beckham To Attend Funeral As Fans, Friends Pay Final Tribute To Late Manager - In Pics
  2. Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First To Reach One Billion Social Media Followers
  3. Spanish Football Player Hugo Mallo Convicted Of Sexual Assault For Inappropriately Touching Mascot
  4. Cristiano Ronaldo 'Entitled To His Opinion', Says Erik Ten Hag After Man Utd Criticism
  5. Mason Greenwood 'Making A Difference' For Ambitious Marseille, Says Pablo Longoria
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Withdraws From Laver Cup In Berlin, Return Unclear
  2. Davis Cup 2024: Felix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov Star As Canada Sweep Aside Finland
  3. Laver Cup: Rafael Nadal Confirms Withdrawal From Berlin Event
  4. IND Vs SWE: Nagal Tweets About Davis Cup Group Photo, Lambasts AITA Officials
  5. India At Davis Cup 2024: Golden Opportunity To Achieve First-Ever Win Over Sweden In World Group I Match
Hockey News
  1. IND Vs PAK, ACT 2024 Preview: Unbeaten Harmanpreet And Team Aim To Extend Winning Streak
  2. Japan Vs China, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Hockey Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. Malaysia Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. PAK 5-1 CHN Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Pakistan Enter Semi-Finals; China's Fight For Survival Continues
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Pakistan Thrash China 5-1 To Join India In Playoffs - Match Report

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Murder On Cam: Delhi Man Shot Eight Times Outside Gym, Dead; Gangster Link Surfaces
  2. Day In Pics: September 13, 2024
  3. Delhi Excise Policy: Supreme Court Grants Bail To Arvind Kejriwal In CBI Case
  4. 'Baseless Allegations': Adani Group Rejects Hindenburg Claims Of Swiss Authorities Freezing $310 Mn In Funds
  5. Leading The Ideological Charge | Sitaram Yechury's Life In Pictures
Entertainment News
  1. Why Punjabi Cinema Irked Pash?
  2. Kinds of Kindness Review: Yorgos Lanthimos Serves A Kinky, Twisted Triptych
  3. How the Women in Cinema Collective Began a Revolution in Malayalam Film Industry
  4. Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Gets U/A Certificate By Censor Board With Cuts, Edits and Disclaimers
  5. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
US News
  1. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  2. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  3. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  4. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  5. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
World News
  1. Africa Sees More Than 100 Deaths, 3,000 Fresh Mpox Cases In Past Week | Latest Updates
  2. North Korea Discloses Secretive Uranium Enrichment Facility As Kim Calls For More Nuclear Weapons
  3. Senegal's President Dissolves Parliament, Calls For Snap Elections
  4. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  5. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
Latest Stories
  1. Delhi Excise Policy: Supreme Court Grants Bail To Arvind Kejriwal In CBI Case
  2. IND Vs SWE: Nagal Tweets About Davis Cup Group Photo, Lambasts AITA Officials
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 13, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  5. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  6. Big Relief For Arvind Kejriwal, SC Grants Bail To Delhi CM In CBI Case| Key Events So Far
  7. TN: Fire At Substation Triggers Massive Power Outage In Several Parts Of Chennai
  8. 'Running Bulldozer Over Country's Laws': Supreme Court Slams Demolition Threats