Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I, Toss Update: BAN Bowling First - Check Playing XIs

Afghanistan take on Bangladesh in the 3rd T20I of the series
Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to field first
Afghanistan have already lost the series 2-0
The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I on October 5, 2025, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium is set to be a pivotal encounter. Bangladesh has already clinched the series with victories in the first two matches, including a narrow two-wicket win in the second T20I. Afghanistan, aiming to salvage pride, will look to avoid a series whitewash.
In the second T20I, Afghanistan posted a total of 147 runs, with Ibrahim Zadran contributing 38 runs off 37 balls and Rahmanullah Gurbaz adding 30 runs off 22 balls. However, Bangladesh successfully chased down the target, with Shamim Hossain playing a crucial role.
The match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM IST, with clear skies and temperatures around 32°C expected in Sharjah . Fans can look forward to an exciting conclusion to the series, with both teams eager to make a statement.
Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I: Toss Update
Bangladesh won the toss and opted to field first.
Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I: Playing XIs
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Jaker Ali(w/c), Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib
Afghanistan: Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Wafiullah Tarakhil, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Abdullah Ahmadzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Bashir Ahmad