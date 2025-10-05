Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I, Toss Update: BAN Bowling First - Check Playing XIs

Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I: AFG have lost the third consecutive toss of the series and are once agian asked to bat first. They have already lost the series 2-0

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I, Toss Update: BAN Bowling First - Check Playing XIs
Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I, Toss Update: BAN Bowling First - Check Playing XIs Photo: X/Afghanistan Cricket Board
info_icon

  • Afghanistan take on Bangladesh in the 3rd T20I of the series

  • Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to field first

  • Afghanistan have already lost the series 2-0

The Afghanistan vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I on October 5, 2025, at Sharjah Cricket Stadium is set to be a pivotal encounter. Bangladesh has already clinched the series with victories in the first two matches, including a narrow two-wicket win in the second T20I. Afghanistan, aiming to salvage pride, will look to avoid a series whitewash.

In the second T20I, Afghanistan posted a total of 147 runs, with Ibrahim Zadran contributing 38 runs off 37 balls and Rahmanullah Gurbaz adding 30 runs off 22 balls. However, Bangladesh successfully chased down the target, with Shamim Hossain playing a crucial role.

Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Live Score, 3rd T20I: AFG Eye Comeback After 2-Wicket Loss In 2nd Match - X/ACBofficials
Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Live Score, 3rd T20I: Shoriful Islam Breaks Opening Stand, Zadran Gone | AFG 24-1 (3)

BY Deepak Joshi

The match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM IST, with clear skies and temperatures around 32°C expected in Sharjah . Fans can look forward to an exciting conclusion to the series, with both teams eager to make a statement.

Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I: Toss Update

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to field first.

Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I: Playing XIs

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Jaker Ali(w/c), Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Related Content
Related Content

Afghanistan: Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Wafiullah Tarakhil, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan(c), Abdullah Ahmadzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Bashir Ahmad

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND-W Vs PAK-W Live Score, Women's ODI WC 2025: Controversial Run-Out Sees Muneeba Ali Depart Early | Pakistan 6-1 (4)

  2. ICC Women's World Cup: Did IND-W Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Refuse Handshake With PAK-W Skipper Fatima Sana?

  3. Who Is Harjas Singh? Indian-Origin Australian Cricketer Smashes Record Triple Century With 35 Sixes

  4. Mohammad Kaif Slams BCCI’s Timing Of Rohit Sharma’s Removal As India’s ODI Captain - Watch

  5. IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Top 5 Records For India At The WC

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters 2025: Taylor Fritz Seals Nervy Win Over Fabian Marozsan; Casper Ruud Withdraws Injured

  2. China Open 2025: Pegula Seals Three-Set Win Over Navarro To Set Up Semi-Final Clash With Noskova

  3. Marin Cilic Vs Novak Djokovic, Shanghai Masters 2025: Serb Seals Straight-Sets Win In Opener

  4. Amanda Anisimova Vs Jasmine Paolini, China Open: Third Seed Rallies To Win, Sets Up Coco Gauff Semi-Final

  5. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Advances To Semi-Finals With Straight-Set Win Over Eva Lys

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. In Kashmir, Reading Books Is A Form Of Resistance Against Enforced Silence

  2. Dasa Mahavidya: The Feminine, As Master Not Muse

  3. Jairam Ramesh Slams Modi Govt Over Russia Supplying Jet Engines to Pakistan

  4. PM Modi Lauds Nitish-Led NDA for Tackling Migration, Unveils ₹62,000 Cr Youth-Focused Projects in Bihar

  5. MSF, SFI Protest After Kerala School Halts Pro-Palestine Mime Performance

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Review | Predictable, Deeply Unfelt, And Hammed Up

  4. Lalanna's Song Review | An Unsettling Elegy And The Perils Of Cyclical Abuse

  5. Kantara The Legend: Chapter 1 Review | A Feast For The Eyes, Yet Emotionally Elusive

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  5. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

World News

  1. Protests In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir End After Government, Demonstrators Reach Agreement

  2. Trump Tells Israel To Stop Gaza Bombing As Hamas Agrees To Hostage Swap

  3. Two Indian Men Sentenced To Prison And Caning For Singapore Hotel Robberies

  4. Pakistan Eyes NATO-Like Alliance Through Saudi Defence Pact

  5. Pro-Palestinian Protests Erupt Worldwide After Israeli Navy Intercepts Gaza-Bound Flotilla

Latest Stories

  1. Tamil Nadu Bans ‘Coldrif’ Cough Syrup After Child Deaths In MP And Rajasthan

  2. Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Are Engaged; Check Out Wedding Details

  3. Israel Prepares To Implement First Phase Of Trump-Backed Gaza Ceasefire Plan

  4. An End To The Gaza War: Can Peace Hold?

  5. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun-Janhvi Starrer Inches Towards Rs 15 Crore Mark

  6. Cyclone Shakti Approaches Maharashtra: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert Until October 7

  7. Daily Horoscope For October 4, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Aries, Leo, And Libra

  8. Weekly Horoscope, October 5-11, 2025: Career, Finance, and Relationship Insights for Aries, Gemini, and Libra