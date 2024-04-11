Cricket

ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024, Nepal Vs Malaysia Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch NEP Vs MAS Cricket Match On TV And Online

Rohit Paudel will lead his Nepal cricket team against Malaysia in the ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024. Here are the live streaming, telecast, timing and other details for the NEP vs MAS cricket match

Advertisement

X%2FCricketNep
Nepal cricket team. Photo: X/CricketNep
info_icon

Nepal will take on Malaysia in the third match of the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 in Al Amerat, Oman on Friday. The NEP Vs MAS cricket match will be streamed live. (More Cricket News)

Organised under the aegis of the Asian Cricket Council, the second edition of the tournament, featuring 10 teams, serves as the final qualifying tournament for the 2025 Asia Cup with the winners joining the regional heavyweights in the finals.

Nepal won the inaugural edition (in One-Day International format) in 2023 at home. They defeated the United Arab Emirates in a low-scoring title clash by seven wickets to qualify for the 2023 Asia Cup. Rohit Paudel & Co will start favourites against Malaysia.

Advertisement

Namibia's Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton celebrates after breaking the record for fastest T20I century during their match against Nepal in Kirtipur on February 27, 2024. - Photo: X (CricketNep)
Nepal T20I Tri-Series 2024: Namibia's Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton Hits Fastest-Ever Century

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Malaysia, one of the eight teams to have qualified directly for the 2024 edition, finished sixth in the last edition. This time around, an improved showing can be expected by the Ahmad Faiz-led side.

Other teams competing in the tournament are: Bahrain, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Nepal vs Malaysia, T20I head-to-head record

The two teams have met 10 times in the shortest format of the game with Nepal leading Malaysia 9-1 in the head-to-head record. Malaysia's lone win came in 2020, during the ACC Eastern Region T20 tournament.

Advertisement

Squads:

Malaysia: Tanish Suri (wk), Ahmad Faiz (c), Muhammad Amir, Ahmed Aqeel, Syed Aziz, Ainool Hafizs (wk), Rizwan Haider, Khizar Hayat, Sharvin Muniandy, Nazmus Sakib, Pavandeep Singh, Virandeep Singh, Vijay Unni, Muhammad Wafiq, and Zubaidi Zulkifle.

Nepal: Rohit Paudel (c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Bhurtel, Abinash Bohara, Pratis GC, Gulsan Jha, Sundeep Jora, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Kushal Malla, Lalit Rajbanshi, Anil Sah, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Bibek Yadav.

Groups:

Group A: Hong Kong, Malaysia, Nepal, Qatar and Saudi Arabia

Group B: Bahrain, Cambodia, Kuwait, Oman and the United Arab Emirates

TV telecast and live Streaming information

Where to watch the live telecast of the ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024, Nepal vs Malaysia cricket match in India?

Unfortunately, there will be no terrestrial telecast of the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 in India.

What time will the ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024, Nepal vs Malaysia cricket match start in India?

The ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024, Nepal vs Malaysia cricket match will start at 4:00 PM IST (2:30 PM Local).

Where can live stream the ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024, Nepal vs Malaysia cricket match in India?

The ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024, Nepal vs Malaysia cricket match can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

In Nepal, the match can be watched on Kantipur TV, Kantipur TV Max, Kantipur TV app, and its YouTube channels.

Advertisement

The ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024 can be also streamed live on ACC’s YouTube Channel (except Nepal and India).

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  2. Actors Who Have Played Biographical Figures On The Silver Screen
  3. Chhattisgarh: 12 Killed As Bus Falls Into Mine Pit In Durg; PM Modi Reacts
  4. What Is The 1864 Arizona Abortion Law? Supreme Court Issues Near-Total Abortion Ban Based On 160-Year-Old Law In The US State
  5. Eid 2024: Songs To Rule Your Playlist This Festive Season
  6. PBKS Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  7. Elections 2024: Rahul Hits Back At BJP Over Manifesto Row; Complaint Against PM Modi Over Poll Code Violation
  8. Sports World: Bopanna-Ebden Pair Bows Out At Monte Carlo Masters - As It Happened