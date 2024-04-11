ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024, Nepal Vs Malaysia Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch NEP Vs MAS Cricket Match On TV And Online

Nepal will take on Malaysia in the third match of the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 in Al Amerat, Oman on Friday. The NEP Vs MAS cricket match will be streamed live. (More Cricket News)
Organised under the aegis of the Asian Cricket Council, the second edition of the tournament, featuring 10 teams, serves as the final qualifying tournament for the 2025 Asia Cup with the winners joining the regional heavyweights in the finals.
Malaysia, one of the eight teams to have qualified directly for the 2024 edition, finished sixth in the last edition. This time around, an improved showing can be expected by the Ahmad Faiz-led side.
Other teams competing in the tournament are: Bahrain, Cambodia, Hong Kong, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.
Nepal vs Malaysia, T20I head-to-head record
The two teams have met 10 times in the shortest format of the game with Nepal leading Malaysia 9-1 in the head-to-head record. Malaysia's lone win came in 2020, during the ACC Eastern Region T20 tournament.
Squads:
Malaysia: Tanish Suri (wk), Ahmad Faiz (c), Muhammad Amir, Ahmed Aqeel, Syed Aziz, Ainool Hafizs (wk), Rizwan Haider, Khizar Hayat, Sharvin Muniandy, Nazmus Sakib, Pavandeep Singh, Virandeep Singh, Vijay Unni, Muhammad Wafiq, and Zubaidi Zulkifle.
Nepal: Rohit Paudel (c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Bhurtel, Abinash Bohara, Pratis GC, Gulsan Jha, Sundeep Jora, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Kushal Malla, Lalit Rajbanshi, Anil Sah, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Bibek Yadav.
Groups:
Group A: Hong Kong, Malaysia, Nepal, Qatar and Saudi Arabia
Group B: Bahrain, Cambodia, Kuwait, Oman and the United Arab Emirates
Where to watch the live telecast of the ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024, Nepal vs Malaysia cricket match in India?
Unfortunately, there will be no terrestrial telecast of the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 in India.
What time will the ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024, Nepal vs Malaysia cricket match start in India?
The ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024, Nepal vs Malaysia cricket match will start at 4:00 PM IST (2:30 PM Local).
Where can live stream the ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024, Nepal vs Malaysia cricket match in India?
The ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024, Nepal vs Malaysia cricket match can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.
In Nepal, the match can be watched on Kantipur TV, Kantipur TV Max, Kantipur TV app, and its YouTube channels.
The ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024 can be also streamed live on ACC’s YouTube Channel (except Nepal and India).