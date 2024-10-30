Cricket

Abu Dhabi T10 2024, New York Strikers Preview: Team's Strengths, Key Players

Among the standout players returning to the New York Strikers for Abu Dhabi T10 2024 are Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Amir and Kusal Perera

West Indian cricketer Kieron Pollard will represent New York Strikers
West Indian cricketer Kieron Pollard will represent New York Strikers again.
The defending champions New York Strikers are gearing up for the Abu Dhabi T10 2024 season, bringing back a formidable roster that played a crucial role in their previous triumph. With the tournament's fast-paced format and high-stakes competition, the Strikers aim to leverage their past experience to stay ahead in the game. (More Cricket News)

The squad's chemistry and understanding of each other’s strengths are expected to be pivotal in their pursuit of a second consecutive title.

New York Strikers team owner Sagar Khanna shared his optimism about the upcoming season: “We have a fantastic blend of talent and experience. Our players know what it takes to win, and I believe they will rise to the occasion once again.”

Head coach Carl Crowe added, “The team’s unity and spirit are crucial as we prepare to defend our title. We have high expectations, and I’m confident that our players will showcase their best performances throughout the tournament.”

The Abu Dhabi T10 League will feature some of the biggest stars in world cricket. - X/T10League
Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 Guide: Live Streaming, Teams, Squads - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Among the standout players returning to the Strikers this season is Kieron Pollard, the West Indies legend who shared his enthusiasm for the upcoming season: “I’m honored to be back with the Abu Dhabi T10 and the New York Strikers. It’s a great opportunity, and I’m excited for 2024 to be our year as we aim to strike fearlessly on the field.”

Pakistani pace sensation Mohammad Amir shared his gratitude for being retained, stating, “I just wanted to say a big thank you to my team, New York Strikers, for retaining me this year. I'm honored and excited to be back with the Champions squad and I will try my best to do some fiery spells to retain our champions' title.”

Sri Lankan batting dynamo Kusal Perera also expressed his enthusiasm about rejoining the defending champions. “Once again proud to be rejoined with the New York Strikers, defending champions. It's a team with a winning mentality, and I'm excited to be a part of the journey again,” he remarked, highlighting the strong culture of success within the squad.

The trio's commitment and enthusiasm suggest the New York Strikers are well-positioned to mount a strong title defence in the upcoming Abu Dhabi T10 season. With a mix of experienced international players and their proven winning formula, the Strikers will be looking to maintain their dominance in the tournament. The upcoming matches will test their skills and resilience, and with a passionate fanbase behind them, the team is determined to showcase their best performance.

