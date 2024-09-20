Brighton Vs Forest Premier League: Preview, Players To Watch And Who Will Win

Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga praised their clinical nature for their shock win at Liverpool and is hoping to carry into their trip to Brighton. (More Football News)
Forest have made an impressive start to the Premier League season, with a 1-0 victory over Liverpool – their first win at Anfield in 55 years – the pick of their results.
They are unbeaten so far, with two wins and two draws under their belts, leaving them seventh in the table.
Despite the positivity currently surrounding the club, Elanga is not getting ahead of himself.
"Since the start of pre-season, the atmosphere has been good," Elanga told BBC Radio 5 Live. "We went to Liverpool and not many teams can beat them and play the way we did – we got rewarded with it at the end.
"We have started the season well, but we have still got 35 games left – we have to go game by game.
"Last season we played the big sides and played well, it was marginal difference, and they were clinical. [On Saturday], we were clinical."
They face a Brighton side also yet to lose this season, and the Seagulls sit just one place above them in the table having scored more goals.
Brighton followed up their last-gasp win over Manchester United with two draws but bounced back with a 3-2 victory over Wolves in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.
Evan Ferguson returned to the starting line-up for that match, and though he failed to get on the scoresheet, Fabian Hurzeler backed him to get back to his best soon.
"I think we saw in some situations how good he can be," Hurzeler said.
"He had some shots in the first half, he worked hard against the ball. He can't be on the level already that he wants to and like he was before in the Premier League in the prime of his individual performance.
"We will try to get him there; he needs to train at 100%, and he needs to use every training session to get as fit as possible, and then I'm sure that he will help us."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Brighton – Jan Paul van Hecke
Jan Paul van Hecke has made the most ball carries (116) in the Premier League this season, and subsequently carried the ball the furthest distance (1149 metres) of any player so far.
Nottingham Forest – Morgan Gibbs-White
Morgan Gibbs-White has created more chances from open play than any other player in the Premier League this season (11).
MATCH PREDICTION: BRIGHTON WIN
Brighton are unbeaten so far in the Premier League this season (W2 D2) – they have never remained without defeat in their first five games of a top-flight season, last doing so in any division in the 2015-16 Championship.
Hurzeler's men have drawn their last two Premier League games. Indeed, of all teams to have played in more than one campaign in the competition, the Seagulls have seen the highest share of their games finish level (32.2% - 87/270).
Brighton have kept a clean sheet in each of their last four home league games against Nottingham Forest (W3 D1), having lost the previous two while conceding three goals each time.
Indeed, having been unbeaten in eight top-flight meetings with Brighton between 1980 and 2023 (W6 D2), Forest lost home and away against the Seagulls last season.
Forest have won their last four Premier League away games, including their 1-0 win at Anfield last weekend, more than they had in their first 36 on the road following their return to the division in 2022 (W3 D9 L24). They last won five consecutive away games (in any division) in January 1994, and last did so in the top-flight in March 1989.
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Brighton – 52.3%
Draw – 24%
Nottingham Forest – 23.7%