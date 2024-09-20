Sports

Brighton Vs Forest Premier League: Preview, Players To Watch And Who Will Win

Forest are unbeaten so far, with two wins and two draws under their belts, leaving them seventh in the table

Brighton-Vs-Forest-football
Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga
info_icon

Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga praised their clinical nature for their shock win at Liverpool and is hoping to carry into their trip to Brighton. (More Football News)

Forest have made an impressive start to the Premier League season, with a 1-0 victory over Liverpool – their first win at Anfield in 55 years – the pick of their results.

They are unbeaten so far, with two wins and two draws under their belts, leaving them seventh in the table.

Despite the positivity currently surrounding the club, Elanga is not getting ahead of himself.

Arne Slot suffered his first defeat as Liverpool boss on Saturday - null
Liverpool 0-1 Nottingham Forest: Reds 'Not Good Enough' In Defeat, Says Furious Arne Slot

BY Stats Perform

"Since the start of pre-season, the atmosphere has been good," Elanga told BBC Radio 5 Live. "We went to Liverpool and not many teams can beat them and play the way we did – we got rewarded with it at the end.

"We have started the season well, but we have still got 35 games left – we have to go game by game.

"Last season we played the big sides and played well, it was marginal difference, and they were clinical. [On Saturday], we were clinical."

They face a Brighton side also yet to lose this season, and the Seagulls sit just one place above them in the table having scored more goals.

Brighton followed up their last-gasp win over Manchester United with two draws but bounced back with a 3-2 victory over Wolves in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.

Evan Ferguson returned to the starting line-up for that match, and though he failed to get on the scoresheet, Fabian Hurzeler backed him to get back to his best soon.

"I think we saw in some situations how good he can be," Hurzeler said.

"He had some shots in the first half, he worked hard against the ball. He can't be on the level already that he wants to and like he was before in the Premier League in the prime of his individual performance.

"We will try to get him there; he needs to train at 100%, and he needs to use every training session to get as fit as possible, and then I'm sure that he will help us."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Brighton – Jan Paul van Hecke

Jan Paul van Hecke has made the most ball carries (116) in the Premier League this season, and subsequently carried the ball the furthest distance (1149 metres) of any player so far.

Nottingham Forest – Morgan Gibbs-White

Morgan Gibbs-White has created more chances from open play than any other player in the Premier League this season (11).

MATCH PREDICTION: BRIGHTON WIN

Arijanet Muric made six saves to help Ipswich Town take a point from their trip to Brighton - null
Brighton 0-0 Ipswich: Arijanet Muric Comes To The Rescue As Tractor Boys Grab A Point At The Amex

BY Stats Perform

Brighton are unbeaten so far in the Premier League this season (W2 D2) – they have never remained without defeat in their first five games of a top-flight season, last doing so in any division in the 2015-16 Championship.

Hurzeler's men have drawn their last two Premier League games. Indeed, of all teams to have played in more than one campaign in the competition, the Seagulls have seen the highest share of their games finish level (32.2% - 87/270).

Brighton have kept a clean sheet in each of their last four home league games against Nottingham Forest (W3 D1), having lost the previous two while conceding three goals each time.

Indeed, having been unbeaten in eight top-flight meetings with Brighton between 1980 and 2023 (W6 D2), Forest lost home and away against the Seagulls last season.

Forest have won their last four Premier League away games, including their 1-0 win at Anfield last weekend, more than they had in their first 36 on the road following their return to the division in 2022 (W3 D9 L24). They last won five consecutive away games (in any division) in January 1994, and last did so in the top-flight in March 1989.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Brighton – 52.3%

Draw – 24%

Nottingham Forest – 23.7%

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs St Kitts And Nevis Patriots Live Streaming, Caribbean Premier League: When, Where To Watch
  2. ENG Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Head Ton Helps Australia Thrash England By Seven Wickets
  3. Namibia Vs United Arab Emirates Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: When, Where To Watch
  4. Australia U-19 Tour Of India 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Matches
  5. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Centurion Ravichandran Ashwin Bats For Going Hard On Chennai Pitch
Football News
  1. Women's Super League Matchday 1 Predictions: Will Bompastor Make Winning Start With Chelsea?
  2. Brest 2-1 Sturm Graz, UEFA Champions League: Hosts Making Winning Start On European Bow
  3. Atletico Madrid 2-1 RB Leipzig: Late Jose Gimenez Header Hands Hosts Victory
  4. Monaco 2-1 Barcelona: George Ilenikhena Seals Memorable Champions League Win For Hosts
  5. Premier League Return 'Will Have To Wait' For Viktor Gyokores, Says Jorge Andrade
Tennis News
  1. Roger Federer On Rafael Nadal Retirement: Swiss Great Hopes Spaniard Continues Until 2025
  2. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Beats Yue Yuan With Ease, Enters Quarter-Finals
  3. Naomi Osaka To Kick Off 2025 Season In New Zealand
  4. Laver Cup 2024: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures, Players - All You Need To Know
  5. Davis Cup: AITA Suggests India Ace Sumit Nagal Might Have Deliberately Missed Sweden Clash
Hockey News
  1. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  2. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  3. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  4. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  5. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Accident: 19-Year-Old DU Student Dead As Speeding SUV Crashes Into Guardrail; 4 Friends Injured
  2. On-Duty Rooms, CCTV, Washrooms: Bengal Govt Issues Directives On Security For Healthcare Professionals
  3. Bihar: Parts of Patna, Nalanda Inundated As Rising River Waters Breach Small Dams
  4. India Slams US Court Summons In Pannun Assassination Plot Case
  5. Fish Oil, Beef In Tirupati Laddu: Lab Report Supports Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu's Claim; YSRCP Denies
Entertainment News
  1. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  2. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  3. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
  4. National Award-Winning Choreographer Jani Master Arrested In Sexual Assault Case
  5. Sector 36 Review: Vikrant Massey-Deepak Dobriyal Thriller Lacks Sting And Empathy
US News
  1. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
  2. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  3. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  4. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  5. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
World News
  1. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
  2. Israel Strikes Southern Lebanon Amid Hezbollah Leader's Condemnation Of Crossing 'Red Lines'
  3. Sweden Charges Woman With War Crimes For Allegedly Torturing Yazidi Women, And Children In Syria
  4. Green Sahara: An Unusual Shift In Weather Pattern Makes The Impossible Possible | What Does It Mean
  5. Earth To Gain A 'Second Moon'! Mini-Moon Asteroid 2024 PT5 Set For Temporary Orbit | Key Facts
Latest Stories
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Local Boy Ashwin Shines With A Century - IND (339/6)
  2. Canada Announces New Cap On International Students Amid Immigration Overhaul | Details
  3. Dulip Samaraweera: Sri Lankan Banned From Coaching In Australia For 20 Years
  4. Does India's Election Architecture Have Space For One Nation, One Election?
  5. Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch TKR Vs ABF Match
  6. Sector 36 Review: Vikrant Massey-Deepak Dobriyal Thriller Lacks Sting And Empathy
  7. Horoscope For September 19, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  8. Lebanon Walkie-Talkie Blasts Kill 20; Concern Of Wider Conflict With Israel Rises | What We Know