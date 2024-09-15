Brighton's unbeaten start to the Premier League season continued, but they were held to a frustrating goalless draw by Ipswich Town and inspired goalkeeper Arijanet Muric. (More Football News)
The Seagulls could not make their dominance count as their newly promoted opponents showed spirit and resilience to earn their first away point back in the Premier League on Saturday.
Muric kept Ipswich in the contest with a series of excellent saves to deny Brighton in a one-sided first half.
Ipswich carried more of a counter-attacking threat after half-time, and Liam Delap nearly shocked the Amex Stadium when his strike hit the post following a powerful run.
Brighton kept pushing for a breakthrough goal at the other end, but Ipswich held on and are just outside of the relegation zone, with their hosts staying third behind Manchester City and Liverpool.
Data Debrief: You shall not pass
This was Brighton’s 27th goalless draw in the Premier League, three more than any other side since they were promoted to the division in 2017.
The Seagulls had 21 shots against Ipswich, their most without scoring in a single Premier League home game since February 2023 against Fulham (also 21).
Fabian Hurzeler's side managed six shots on target, all of which were met with the gloves of Muric, who made six saves to hand the Tractor Boys their second point of the season.
But there will be cause for concern at the top end of the pitch. Ipswich didn’t register a single shot in the first half – it’s the first time they’ve not had a shot in the opening 45 minutes of a league match since March 2020 against Fleetwood Town in League One.