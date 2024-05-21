Sports

Bologna 3-3 Juventus: Bianconeri Hit Back In Thiago Motta's Job Interview

The Bianconeri, who sacked Massimiliano Allegri last week, endured a nightmare start as Riccardo Calafiori and Santiago Castro propelled hosts Bologna into a 2-0 lead within 11 minutes

Juventus hit back against Bologna
Juventus scored three goals in eight minutes to complete a remarkable comeback and secure a 3-3 draw against Serie A's surprise package Bologna on Monday. (More Football News)

The Bianconeri, who sacked Massimiliano Allegri last week, endured a nightmare start as Riccardo Calafiori and Santiago Castro propelled hosts Bologna into a 2-0 lead within 11 minutes.

Matters got worse for Bianconeri interim boss Paolo Montero when Calafiori struck again eight minutes into the second half to put Bologna, coached by reported Juve target Thiago Motta, into a 3-0 lead, with the defender chipping the ball over goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

Yet Federico Chiesa's 76th-minute effort kickstarted a stunning turnaround, with Arkadiusz Milik's free-kick soon after teeing up a grandstand finale.

Kenan Yildiz was the player who sealed the draw, as Juve hit back against their potential next coach.

BY Stats Perform

The result left third-placed Bologna level on 68 points with Juve in fourth before the final matchday.

Data Debrief: Three down? No problems

For the first time in their history, Juve avoided defeat in a Serie A game in which they had been at least three goals behind.

Chiesa was key to their comeback. Bologna are the team that the Italy international has scored the most league goals against in his career (seven in 11 matches).

