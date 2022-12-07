Blind World Cup: Pakistan Gets Visa Clearance, Set To Compete In India

Decks have been cleared for the Pakistan blind cricket team to take part in the ongoing Blind Cricket World Cup in India after the Union home ministry's visa clearance to 34 players and officials of the neighbouring country. (More Cricket News)

After its nod, the Ministry of External Affairs will issue the Visas to the Pakistani players and officials so that they can travel to India for the December 5-17 tournament.

The home ministry has given clearance for issuance of visa to 34 Pakistani players and officials to take part in the Blind Cricket World Cup, a ministry official said.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) had claimed in a statement that its team could not get clearance from the Ministry of External Affairs in India.

“This unfortunate incident has left the Pakistan blind cricket team in the lurch,” the PBCC had said in a statement.

The PBCC said "it strongly condemns this discriminating act of India as sports should be above regional politics".

Pakistan finished second in the last T20 World Cup for the Blind.

Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) had also said it would release an updated tournament schedule as Pakistan team was not participating.

With Pakistan team getting clearance, the 12-day tournament will have seven teams competing for the top honours.

Bangladesh, Australia, Sri Lanka, Nepal and South Africa are the other nations competing in the meet.

Matches will be played in Faridabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Indore and Bengaluru where the final will be held.