The inaugural BIMSTEC Aquatics Championships 2024, which were kicked off by Union sports minister Anurag Singh Thakur earlier this week, concluded on Friday, February 9, with India taking the overall trophy with 360 points. (More Sports News)

The Indian swimmers, who won a total of 19 gold medals, also took the men's and women's champion trophies and the men and women's diving teams bagged the diving champions trophies.