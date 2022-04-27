Wednesday, Apr 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Bengaluru 10K 2022: World Champions Muktar Edris, Hellen Obiri To Headline Star-studded Field

Both Muktar Edris of Ethiopia and Hellen Obiri of Kenya will have the Bengaluru 10K course records as their targets.

Bengaluru 10K 2022: World Champions Muktar Edris, Hellen Obiri To Headline Star-studded Field
Muktar Edris is no stranger to India having made his half marathon debut in the 2020 Delhi Half Marathon. Courtesy: World 10K Bengaluru

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Apr 2022 3:05 pm

Reigning 5000m world champions Ethiopia's Muktar Edris and Kenyan Hellen Obiri will be the star attractions at the TCS World 10K, which returns after a three-year hiatus in Bengaluru on May 15. (More Sports News)

Edris, the two-time defending world champion, will be using the Bengaluru race as part of his preparations to become just the second man to win three consecutive titles in the event at this summer's world championships.

He is no stranger to India having made his half marathon debut in the 2020 Delhi Half Marathon.

Related stories

Boston Marathon 2022: Kenya Dominates As Evans Chebet, Peres Jepchirchir Take top Honours – In Pics

Five-month Pregnant Woman Finishes TCS World 10K Bengaluru In Just 62 Minutes

Delhi Half Marathon: Record-breaking Ethiopian Amedework Walelegn Dethrones Andamlak Belihu

Former holder of the world half marathon record Kibiwott Kandie from Kenya, who has a 10km personal best of 26;51, almost a minute faster than the course record in Bengaluru will also be competing for the top honours.

Ethiopia’s 20-year-old Tadese Worku is another man with a 10km best inside 27 minutes, having run 26:56 last September just a few months after he won the world U20 3000m title on the track.

In the women’s race, Obiri will be making her racing debut in India.

Like Edris, she has also won the 5000m at the last two editions of the world championships and took silver medals over the same distance at the previous two Olympics in Rio and Tokyo.

Both Edris and Obiri will have the TCS World 10K course records as their targets.

Joyce Tele comes to Bengaluru having won the Agnes Tirop Cross Country Classic in February and has produced some outstanding half marathon times since the start of 2021. 

Tele ran a personal best of 1:05:50 to finish second in the Berlin Half Marathon earlier this month.

A third Kenyan to watch out for in the women’s race will be the 2017 world cross country champion Irene Cheptai, who also triumphed at the 2017 TCS World 10K a few months later.

The TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2022 has a total prize fund of USD 210,000, with the men’s and women’s winners taking home USD 26,000.

Tags

Sports Athletics World 10K Bengaluru Muktar Edris Hellen Obiri Tadese Worku Half Marathon 5000m
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read