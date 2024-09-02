Badminton

Saina Nehwal Reveals Arthritis Battle, Retirement Decision Looming

The 2010 and 2018 Commonwealth Games gold-medallist said she can no longer overlook the fact that her career is in its final leg

Saina-Nehwal
Saina Nehwal was a part of the Indian team that won the mixed team event at CWG 2018.
Ace Indian shuttler and former Olympic bronze-medallist Saina Nehwal has revealed that she is battling arthritis and will have to decide on her future in badminton by the end of this year as the ailment has made it impossible for her to train the usual hours. (More Sports News)

The 34-year-old former world No.1, who was the first Indian shuttler to win an Olympic medal with her bronze in London 2012, participated in three editions of the Games before being hampered by injuries.

The 2010 and 2018 Commonwealth Games gold-medallist said she can no longer overlook the fact that her career is in its final leg.

"The knee is not very good. I have arthritis. My cartilage has gone to a bad state. It is very difficult to push for eight-nine hours," Nehwal said on the 'House of Glory' podcast hosted by shooting great Gagan Narang, who was India's chef-de-mission in the recent Paris Olympics.

"How will you challenge the best players in the world in such a state? I think I will have to accept it somewhere. Because two hours of training is not good enough to play with the highest level of players and get the desired results," she added.

Nehwal said she is still considering the impact retirement will have on her but admitted that she would eventually have to take a call. The trailblazing star, who is also a BJP member now, was last seen in action more than a year ago in the Singapore Open where she lost in the opening round.

"I am also thinking about it (retirement). It will be sad because it is like a job that a normal person does. Obviously, a sportsperson's career is always a short one. I started at the age of 9. I will be 35 next year," she said.

"I have also had a long career and I am very proud of that. I have broken my body to a great extent. I am happy with what I have done and given it all. (I) will assess how I feel by the end of this year," she added.

The Padma Shri awardee said competing at the Olympics was her childhood dream and missing the showpiece for two consecutive editions has been hurtful.

"Competing at the Olympics is a childhood dream for all. You prepare to reach that level for years. Hence, at times, when you realise you will not be able to make it, it hurts a lot," she expressed.

"Because it is not like you do not want to play, but your body is telling that you are not doing well and you have injuries."

Nehwal, however, said she would look back at her run in the Games with pride. "But I have done a lot of hard work. I competed in three Olympics. I gave my 100 per cent in all of them. I can take pride in that and be happy about it," she said.

Nehwal also spoke about the pressure of expectations and said as a top athlete, she has faced it not just from observers of the game but also from near and dear ones.

"When you become a big player, your friends, family, coaches, sponsors, everyone wants you to perform. There are a lot of stakeholders involved," she said.

"With already a short career span, athletes cannot afford to take a four-year break and have to keep performing continuously. If you wish to become an international champion, you have to be strong to make tough decisions," she added.

