PV Sindhu Vs Carolina Marin Live Streaming, Singapore Open Round Of 16: When, Where To Watch

Known as good friends off the court, PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin have had an enduring rivalry on it, starting all the way back in 2011. Here is all you need to know about the blockbuster Singapore Open encounter - head-to-head record, timing, telecast and live streaming details

Carolina Marin had defeated PV Sindhu in a thrilling Rio Olympics 2016 final to clinch gold medal. Photo: File
It is the ultimate pre-cursor to Paris Olympic Games 2024, and a reprise of the famous Rio 2016 final (and several match-ups since). On Thursday (May 30, 2024), PV Sindhu will take on Carolina Marin at the pre-quarterfinals (round of 16) of the Singapore Open badminton tournament. (More Badminton News)

The BWF 750 World Tour event is a prestigious one, and a triumph here could give the victor a psychological advantage, going into the much-awaited Paris Olympics. Known as good friends off the court, Sindhu and Marin have had an enduring rivalry on it, starting all the way back in 2011 at the Maldives International Challenge.

Head-To-Head Record

The two contemporary badminton titans have faced off 16 times so far on the circuit, and Marin has the clear upper hand in the head-to-head record. Sindhu has won five matches, while Marin has claimed 11 victories against the Indian.

In the recent past, Marin has had the wood over Sindhu, winning the previous five clashes between the two. The last time Sindhu beat the southpaw was all the way back in 2018, at the Malaysia Open quarter-finals. Their most recent encounter was at the Denmark Open semi-finals, which the Spaniard won 21-18, 19-21, 21-7.

The track record and recent results might be in Marin's favour, but Sindhu has the fight in her and knows Marin's game well enough to turn things around.

Road To Pre-Quarters

Both players have registered comfortable wins in their respective opening round matches of Singapore Open to set up the mouth-watering showdown. World number 12 Sindhu beat Denmark's Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt 21-12, 22-20, while the third-ranked Marin prevailed over Goh Jin Wei 22-20, 21-18 in the round of 32.

Live Streaming Details

When will the PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin, Singapore Open round of 16 match be played?

The PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin, Singapore Open round of 16 match will be played on Thursday, May 30, 2024 at around 9am IST (timing subject to change based on when previous matches end; it is the fourth match on Court 1 with a 7:30am IST start) in Singapore.

Where will the PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin, Singapore Open round of 16 match be telecast and live streamed?

The PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin, Singapore Open round of 16 match will the telecast on Sports 18 TV channels in India. The match will be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website and the BWF TV YouTube channel in India.

