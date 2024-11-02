Badminton

Korea Masters 2024 Live Streaming: Indian Players, Prize Money - All You Need To Know About BWF 300 Event

Here's the all you need to know about the Korea Masters 2024 badminton tournament including the previous champions, prize money, seeded players, Indian players and live-streaming

The Korea Masters will take place in Iksan city from November 5 to 10, bringing together hundreds of shuttlers from around the world under one roof. This BWF Super 300 event is held annually in either November or December. (More Badminton News)

Last year, Japan's Kento Momota won the men's singles title, while South Korea's Kim Ga-eun claimed the women's singles trophy. The Taiwanese duo of Lee Jhe-huei and Yang Po-hsuan took home the men's doubles title, and the local pair of Jeong Na-eun and Kim Hye-jeong won the women's category. The mixed doubles event was won by Seo Seung-jae and Chae Yoo-jung.

This year, the tournament will feature world No. 8 Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Japan's star Tomoka Miyazaki, who is ranked 17th, and the world sixth-ranked Malaysian pair of Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik.

At the Korea Masters BWF 300 event, Indian players have yet to leave a mark. Although the top shuttlers are absent, Samia Imad Farooqui in women's singles and Ayush Shetty and Kiran George in men's singles are set to take the stage.

Korea Masters 2024 Prize Money:

The total prize money set for the BWF 300 Korean Masters 2024 event is $210,000. It will be distributed among the winners as follows:

Winner:

Singles - $15,700; Doubles - $16,590

Finalist:

Singles - $15,700; Doubles - $7,980

Semi-finals:

Singles - $3,045; Doubles - $2,940

Quarter-finals:

Singles - $1,260; Doubles - $1,522.5

Last 16:

Singles - $735; Doubles - $787.5

Korea Masters 2024 Seeds:

Men's Singles:

  1. Kunlavut Vitidsarn

  2. Lee Chia-hao

  3. Chi Yu-jen

  4. Su Li-yang

  5. Takuma Obayashi

  6. Jeon Hyeok-jin

  7. Jason Teh

  8. Kantaphon Wangcharoen

Women's Singles:

  1.  Tomoka Miyazaki

  2.  Putri Kusuma Wardani

  3.  Pai Yu-po

  4.  Nguyễn Thùy Linh

  5.  Chiu Pin-chian

  6.  Sim Yu-jin

  7.  Lin Hsiang-ting

  8.  Riko Gunji

Korea Masters 2024 Live Streaming:

In India, the live telecasting details for the Korea Masters badminton tournament are not yet confirmed. However, fans can check the Jio Cinema app, which holds the streaming rights for BWF matches in India. Additionally, the badminton matches will be available on the official BWF TV YouTube channel.

