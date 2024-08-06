India shuttler Ashwini Ponnappa is not happy with Prakash Padukone's critical comments on players' performance at the ongoing Paris Olympics. Ponnappa, who was a part of the Indian badminton contingent at the 2024 Games, wrote an Instagram story strongly objecting to Padukone's statement. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
"Disappointing to see this. If a player wins, everyone jumps on the bandwagon to take credit, and if they lose, it's just the player's fault?!" Ponnappa wrote.
"Why aren't coaches held responsible for lack of preparation and getting the player ready? They are the first ones to take credit for wins; why not take responsibility for their players' losses as well?
"At the end of the day, winning takes team effort and losing is also the team's responsibility. You can't suddenly push the player under the bus and blame it all on the player," she added.
On Monday (August 5), Padukone had said that rather than "just asking for" more from the federations and government, players should take responsibility for their performance. He had also expressed his disappointment with Lakshya Sen and the rest of the badminton squad for returning empty-handed from Paris 2024.
"We cannot remain satisfied just having one player. We need to focus on the next line, maybe even the third line. Like they do in cricket. You have the main team, then the 'A' team, then the under-19 team, under-17 team. So we need to focus. There is a lot of talent, there is absolutely no doubt but a combined effort is required," Padukone had told reporters.
"And a little bit of effort from the players also. A little more responsibility, a little more accountability. Not just ask for whatever you ask for. Once you are given that, you also have to be accountable. I think the players have to learn to take responsibility," he had said.
While Sen lost his bronze medal match to Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia, other singles stars PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy crashed out earlier, while the doubles pairings of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Ashwini Ponnappa-Tanisha Crasto too faltered. With that, India returned from the Olympic Games without a badminton medal for the first time since 2008.