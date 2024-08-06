Badminton

Ashwini Ponnappa Unhappy With Prakash Padukone's Criticism Of Indian Athletes At Paris 2024

The veteran shuttler said coaches too should take responsibility for players' losses. Ashwini Ponnappa was a member of the Indian badminton squad that returned without a medal from Paris Olympics - a first since the 2008 Games

ashwini-ponnappa-tanisha-crasto-india-badminton-players-paris-olympics-ap-photo
India's Ashwini Ponnappa (right) and Tanisha Crasto crashed out in the group stage of the women's doubles competition at the Paris Olympics. Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
info_icon

India shuttler Ashwini Ponnappa is not happy with Prakash Padukone's critical comments on players' performance at the ongoing Paris Olympics. Ponnappa, who was a part of the Indian badminton contingent at the 2024 Games, wrote an Instagram story strongly objecting to Padukone's statement. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

"Disappointing to see this. If a player wins, everyone jumps on the bandwagon to take credit, and if they lose, it's just the player's fault?!" Ponnappa wrote.

"Why aren't coaches held responsible for lack of preparation and getting the player ready? They are the first ones to take credit for wins; why not take responsibility for their players' losses as well?

"At the end of the day, winning takes team effort and losing is also the team's responsibility. You can't suddenly push the player under the bus and blame it all on the player," she added.

On Monday (August 5), Padukone had said that rather than "just asking for" more from the federations and government, players should take responsibility for their performance. He had also expressed his disappointment with Lakshya Sen and the rest of the badminton squad for returning empty-handed from Paris 2024.

Abhinav Bindra bats for Indian athletes in Paris - File
Paris Olympics: Abhinav Bindra Bats For Indian Athletes After Prakash Padukone Criticism

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"We cannot remain satisfied just having one player. We need to focus on the next line, maybe even the third line. Like they do in cricket. You have the main team, then the 'A' team, then the under-19 team, under-17 team. So we need to focus. There is a lot of talent, there is absolutely no doubt but a combined effort is required," Padukone had told reporters.

"And a little bit of effort from the players also. A little more responsibility, a little more accountability. Not just ask for whatever you ask for. Once you are given that, you also have to be accountable. I think the players have to learn to take responsibility," he had said.

While Sen lost his bronze medal match to Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia, other singles stars PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy crashed out earlier, while the doubles pairings of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Ashwini Ponnappa-Tanisha Crasto too faltered. With that, India returned from the Olympic Games without a badminton medal for the first time since 2008.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Bangladesh Protests: BAN Test Tour To Pakistan In Doubt Amid Political Turmoil
  2. SA20 2025: Dinesh Karthik To Play For Paarl Royals In Third Season
  3. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI Preview: India Batters Must Beat Sri Lanka Spinners To Avoid Series Loss After 27 Years
  4. Vinod Kambli, Former India Cricketer, Faces Severe Health Condition, Struggles To Walk - Video
  5. Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley To Step Down At End Of Season
Football News
  1. Spain Vs France, Paris Olympics 2024: Thierry Henry Delighted After Guiding FRA To Final
  2. Premier League News: West Ham United Confirm Arrival Of Copa America, World Cup Winner Guido Rodriguez
  3. Chelsea News: Moises Caicedo Felt 115m Price Tag Pressure During First Season At Stamford Bridge
  4. Spain Vs France, Paris Olympics 2024 Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ESP Vs FRA Men's Football Final Live
  5. English Premier League: Enzo Maresca Wants Rule Change To Retain Academy Players
Tennis News
  1. Paris 2024: 'Your Gold Will Come' -Djokovic Backs Alcaraz For Future Olympics Success
  2. Sebastian Korda Walks In Father's Footsteps With Washington Open Triumph
  3. Washington Open: Former World No 1 Paula Badosa Ends Two Year Trophy Drought
  4. Novak Djokovic Eyes Los Angeles 2028 Olympics After Gold Medal Glory In Paris 2024
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic Outclasses Alcaraz On Chatrier To Win First Gold Medal - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Germany, Paris Olympics 2024 Hockey Semi-Final: IND Vs GER Match Prediction, Key Players - All You Need To Know
  2. Pakistan Legend Hassan Sardar Predicts Gold For The Indian Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024
  3. India Vs Great Britain Hockey Quarter-Final, Paris Olympics: Chak De India Actor’s Shocking Connection With Amit Rohidas’ Red Card Revealed
  4. IND Vs GER Hockey Semi-Final, Paris Olympics: Motivated India Look To Script Another Historic Chapter- Preview
  5. India Vs Germany, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Semi-Final Match On TV And Online

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'This Insults Affected People': CM Vijayan On Union Minister's False Allegations Over Wayanad Landslide
  2. J&K: 2 Women Injured After Blast Near Security Force Camp In Kupwara
  3. J&K: Gunshots Heard After Security Forces Contact Militants In Udhampur; Operation Underway
  4. ISRO Likely To Launch Earth Observation Satellite-8 On August 15
  5. All India Sufi Council Welcomes Centre's Amendments For Waqf Board Amid Row
Entertainment News
  1. Shraddha Kapoor Teaches Us How To Look Classy And Sexy In Red Outfits
  2. Is Chiyaan Vikram Part Of SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu's Film? Here's What The 'Thangalaan' Actor Has To Say
  3. Divya Seth's Daughter Mihika Passes Away, Actress Shares The Heartbreaking News On Social Media
  4. 'Son Of Sardaar 2': Ajay Devgn-Mrunal Thakur Begin Shoot With Prayers And Dhol In UK - Watch Video Inside
  5. Fawad Khan-Sanam Saeed's Show 'Barzakh' To Be Withdrawn From YouTube Pakistan; Here's Why
US News
  1. Who Is Adin Ross? Find Out Why His Trump Interview Is Stirring Up So Much Drama
  2. Who Is Tim Walz? Meet Kamala Harris' Running Mate And Meme Sensation For The 2024 Presidential Election
  3. US Elections: Kamala Harris Secures Democratic Nomination; Picks Minnesota Gov Tim Walz As Running Mate
  4. US Officially Crowns Bald Eagle As National Bird |Here’s The Story Of Long Overdue Recognition
  5. Get Ready For An Immersive Experience Of ‘The Wizard Of Oz’ At Las Vegas Sphere
World News
  1. Bangladesh Protests LIVE: President Meets Students' Movement Leaders; Major Changes In Army Top Ranks
  2. Who Is Adin Ross? Find Out Why His Trump Interview Is Stirring Up So Much Drama
  3. Who Is Tim Walz? Meet Kamala Harris' Running Mate And Meme Sensation For The 2024 Presidential Election
  4. US Elections: Kamala Harris Secures Democratic Nomination; Picks Minnesota Gov Tim Walz As Running Mate
  5. US Officially Crowns Bald Eagle As National Bird |Here’s The Story Of Long Overdue Recognition
Latest Stories
  1. 'Son Of Sardaar 2': Ajay Devgn-Mrunal Thakur Begin Shoot With Prayers And Dhol In UK - Watch Video Inside
  2. From Possible To Probable - Why Australia Decided To Raise Its Terror Threat Level | Explained
  3. Paris Olympics: Vinesh Phogat Defeats Ukraine's Oksana Livach, Enters Semi-Final
  4. Neeraj Chopra In Javelin Throw Paris Olympics 2024 Qualifications: Indian Qualifies With Season Best 89.34m, Kishore Jena Exits - As It Happened
  5. Ayodhya: 12-Year-Old Gangrape Survivor's Family Agrees For Termination Of Her Pregnancy
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 6, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  7. Paris Olympics Day 11 Live Updates: Vinesh Phogat Enters Semifinals; Neeraj Chopra Qualifies For Men's Javelin Throw Final; Kishore Jena Crashes Out
  8. Bangladesh Protests LIVE: President Meets Students' Movement Leaders; Major Changes In Army Top Ranks