Paris Olympics: Abhinav Bindra Bats For Indian Athletes After Prakash Padukone Criticism

The Indian contingent in Paris have now lost potential opportunities to take five medals back home, finishing fourth

Abhinav Bindra bats for Indian athletes in Paris
Abhinav Bindra bats for Indian athletes in Paris
India’s contingent landed in Paris less than two weeks ago with an aim to go beyond the best-ever seven medal feat that was achieved in Tokyo three years back. (Full Olympics Coverage|More Sports News)

However, the script has not gone to plan as on the tenth day of the competition, India’s badminton sensation Lakshya Sen lost the bronze medal match against Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia. 

India’s mixed team pairing of Maheshwari Chauhan and Anant Nakura also failed to win their bronze-medal playoff, and yet another event ended in heartbreak. 

The Indian contingent in Paris have now lost potential opportunities to take five medals back home, finishing fourth.

Badminton legend Prakash Padukone was not impressed and expressed his disappointment on the same. 

“We cannot remain satisfied just having one player. We need to focus on the next line, maybe even the third line. Like they do in cricket. You have the main team, then the 'A' team, then the under-19 team, under-17 team. So we need to focus. There is a lot of talent, there is absolutely no doubt but a combined effort is required," Padukone was quoted as saying by PTI.

"And a little bit of effort from the players also. A little more responsibility, a little more accountability. Not just ask for whatever you ask for. Once you are given that, you also have to be accountable. I think the players have to learn to take responsibility," he added. 

However, former India Olympian Abhinav Bindra has batted not only for Lakshya Sen, but also for the current crop of Indian athletes in Paris who finished fourth place in their respective disciplines. 

“Competing at an Olympics is an extraordinary challenge. It is a testament to the dedication and sacrifice of every athlete. I am incredibly proud of the fight by athletes who have finished fourth at the Paris Olympics. It is a difficult time for them but to come so close to a medal is a monumental achievement. It is important to recognise the hard work of not just the athletes but their coaches, support staff and families. We must always and always stand by our athletes,” he was quoted as saying by RevSportz Global.

India’s Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena will be in action in their men’s javelin throw qualification round on Tuesday, August 6.

Both athletes will compete for a medal on Thursday, August 8, subject to their qualification. 

