Paris Olympics: Abhinav Bindra Bats For Indian Athletes After Prakash Padukone Criticism

“Competing at an Olympics is an extraordinary challenge. It is a testament to the dedication and sacrifice of every athlete. I am incredibly proud of the fight by athletes who have finished fourth at the Paris Olympics. It is a difficult time for them but to come so close to a medal is a monumental achievement. It is important to recognise the hard work of not just the athletes but their coaches, support staff and families. We must always and always stand by our athletes,” he was quoted as saying by RevSportz Global.