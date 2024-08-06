Disappointed with the way Lakshya Sen and other Indian athletes succumbed to pressure in their quest for medals off at the Paris Olympics, the legendary Prakash Padukone on Monday (August 5) said it is time that players deliver and become accountable after receiving support. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
Padukone said India must focus on imparting mind training to its athletes, so that they can learn to tackle pressure scenarios. He also suggested that there must be a system in place, like in China, where they do not depend on one player and succeed in churning out a number of champions.
"We cannot remain satisfied just having one player. We need to focus on the next line, maybe even the third line. Like they do in cricket. You have the main team, then the 'A' team, then the under-19 team, under-17 team. So we need to focus. There is a lot of talent, there is absolutely no doubt but a combined effort is required," the former All England champion told reporters.
"And a little bit of effort from the players also. A little more responsibility, a little more accountability. Not just ask for whatever you ask for. Once you are given that, you also have to be accountable. I think the players have to learn to take responsibility."
The badminton legend's comments come soon after Sen let go of an opening game advantage and an 8-3 lead in the second to lose 21-13, 16-21, 11-21 to Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in the 71-minute bronze play-off. Padukone said the 22-year-old from Almora needs mind training as well as game improvement.
"He needs to work a little bit, when he's playing with the wind. Everybody has a problem but I think he has more problem than others. If you saw the first game, the Malaysian played a lot of them and went out. You were not able to control so it happens but you must learn to control and make less mistakes.
"Mistakes will happen, everybody is comfortable playing against the wind because you can play freely without any hesitation but Lakshya probably needs both. A little bit of mind training plus a little bit of practice and a little better control; he needs to work on the court as well."
For the 69-year-old, it was pressure that got to Sen, who went off the boil when Lee unleashed his power-packed strokes. "Earlier we were not even getting to number four. One thing is very clear, we need to focus more on mind training. We don't give enough attention for sports psychology which is very important," Padukone said.
"In the Olympics, if you've seen a lot of top players have all lost, not because they were not good technically or physically but because they couldn't handle the pressure. Olympics is all about handling pressure so all the more important that we pay more attention to mind, do meditation, yoga."
Padukone added that shooter Manu Bhaker could perhaps do well because she was not under pressure. "People who are favorites are always under pressure and have not done so well as expected. Most of our medals even in the earlier Olympics have come from people whom we have not expected anything because there is no pressure."
India have inducted many foreign coaches and Padukone, who coaches PV Sindhu, said it was time that India brought sports psychologists from abroad. "It's high time we have foreign sports psychologists also. This is not to take away anything from the Indian sports psychologists. Some of them are good but I think high time you know the players also realise the importance of sports psychology," he said.
"It cannot be done just three months before the Olympics. If somebody wants to do well in the next Olympics, they have to start right now and be at it throughout; only then will it make a difference."
Padukone, however, did not agree that India badminton is facing a tennis-like situation, where there is a paucity of medal prospects and no one has been able to replace Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi and Sania Mirza.
"I don't think it is as bad as it is in tennis. We have players. Maybe some of them are still very young. We need to focus on them. Generally in Indian sports, what has happened is, when we get a star, there is too much focus on just one player and we don't pay enough attention to the next line of players.
"That is where the federation needs to focus a little more. There is a big vacuum in the ladies' singles. In men's singles, Lakshya is still young, Priyanshu (Rajawat) is doing reasonably well. I am not saying that it is good enough but at least there is some talent.
"But women's, I see there are young girls, 3-4 of them. Maybe some of them are 13, 14, 16, 17. So I don't know whether they will be ready for the next Olympics but we need to identify such talent."
(With PTI inputs)