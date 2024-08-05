Paris Olympics: Lakshya Sen Puts Up Spirited Fight But Loses Bronze To Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia

Lakshya Sen put up a spirited fight with a bruised right elbow but eventually lost to Malaysia's seventh seeded Lee Zii Jia in the bronze medal match of the men's singles badminton event at the Paris Olympics.
More to follow...
Sen lost to Malaysia's seventh seeded Lee Zii Jia in the bronze medal match
Lakshya Sen put up a spirited fight with a bruised right elbow but eventually lost to Malaysia's seventh seeded Lee Zii Jia in the bronze medal match of the men's singles badminton event at the Paris Olympics.
More to follow...