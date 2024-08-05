Badminton

Lakshya Sen Vs Lee Zii Jia Live Score, Paris Olympics Bronze Medal Match: Indian Shuttler Eyes Historic Podium Finish

Lakshya Sen Vs Lee Zii Jia LIVE Scores: India's Lakshya Sen is gunning to become the first Indian man to win an Olympic medal in badminton. He needs to beat Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia to create history. Follow the men's singles badminton bronze medal match at the Paris Olympics here

G
Gaurav Thakur
5 August 2024
5 August 2024
India's Lakshya Sen during his men's singles Round of 16 badminton match against compatriot HS Prannoy at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris. PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary
Welcome to the live coverage of Lakshya Sen Vs Lee Zii Jia men's singles badminton bronze medal match at the Paris Olympics. No Indian male shuttler has been able to win an Olympic medal and Lakshya will have the chance to etch his name in history books today. The 22-year-old will be up against Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia. Lakshya leads the Malaysian 4-1 in the head-to-head encounters and would like to improve the record further. A big match coming up. Follow here live
Lakshya Sen Vs Lee Zii Jia, Paris Olympics Live

We are 15 minutes away! Just over 24 hours after missing a chance to make the Olympic final, Lakshya Sen is back fighting for a bronze, aiming to give India's fourth medal at the French capital.

Lakshya Sen Vs Lee Zii Jia: Head-To-Head Record

World No.22 Lakshya Sen leads the head-to-head record 4-1 against Lee Zii Jia, and also beat the Malaysian badminton star 20-22, 21-16, 21-19 in a high-intensity match at the All England Open in March 2024.

Lakshya Sen Vs Lee Zii Jia, Paris Olympics Live

The bronze medal match between Lakshya Sen and Lee Zii Jia will be underway soon. Want to know when it starts and how you can watch it live? Click below.

Here's how to watch it live

Lakshya Sen Vs Lee Zii Jia, Paris Olympics Live

Lakshya Sen could become the first Indian man to win an Olympic badminton medal if he manages to beat Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia.

All three of India's badminton medals have come from women - Saina Nehwal (bronze, 2012) and PV Sindhu (silver 2016, bronze 2020).

Lakshya Sen Vs Lee Zii Jia, Paris Olympics Live

Welcome to the live coverage of Lakshya Sen Vs Zii Jia Lee men's singles badminton bronze medal match at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

  6. Bangladesh Protests: India Issues Advisory For Nationals After Violent Unrest Kills Nearly 100
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 4th To August 10th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
