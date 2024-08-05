Lakshya Sen Vs Lee Zii Jia Live Score, Paris Olympics Bronze Medal Match: Indian Shuttler Eyes Historic Podium Finish

Lakshya Sen Vs Lee Zii Jia, Paris Olympics Live
We are 15 minutes away! Just over 24 hours after missing a chance to make the Olympic final, Lakshya Sen is back fighting for a bronze, aiming to give India's fourth medal at the French capital.
Lakshya Sen Vs Lee Zii Jia: Head-To-Head Record
World No.22 Lakshya Sen leads the head-to-head record 4-1 against Lee Zii Jia, and also beat the Malaysian badminton star 20-22, 21-16, 21-19 in a high-intensity match at the All England Open in March 2024.
Lakshya Sen Vs Lee Zii Jia, Paris Olympics Live
The bronze medal match between Lakshya Sen and Lee Zii Jia will be underway soon. Want to know when it starts and how you can watch it live? Click below.
Lakshya Sen Vs Lee Zii Jia, Paris Olympics Live
Lakshya Sen could become the first Indian man to win an Olympic badminton medal if he manages to beat Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia.
All three of India's badminton medals have come from women - Saina Nehwal (bronze, 2012) and PV Sindhu (silver 2016, bronze 2020).
Lakshya Sen Vs Lee Zii Jia, Paris Olympics Live
Welcome to the live coverage of Lakshya Sen Vs Zii Jia Lee men's singles badminton bronze medal match at the Paris 2024 Olympics.