Lakshya Sen Vs Lee Zii Jia Live Score, Paris Olympics Bronze Medal Match: Indian Shuttler Eyes Historic Podium Finish

India's Lakshya Sen during his men's singles Round of 16 badminton match against compatriot HS Prannoy at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris. PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary

Welcome to the live coverage of Lakshya Sen Vs Lee Zii Jia men's singles badminton bronze medal match at the Paris Olympics. No Indian male shuttler has been able to win an Olympic medal and Lakshya will have the chance to etch his name in history books today. The 22-year-old will be up against Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia. Lakshya leads the Malaysian 4-1 in the head-to-head encounters and would like to improve the record further. A big match coming up. Follow here live

LIVE UPDATES

5 Aug 2024, 05:47:25 pm IST Lakshya Sen Vs Lee Zii Jia, Paris Olympics Live We are 15 minutes away! Just over 24 hours after missing a chance to make the Olympic final, Lakshya Sen is back fighting for a bronze, aiming to give India's fourth medal at the French capital.

5 Aug 2024, 05:34:02 pm IST Lakshya Sen Vs Lee Zii Jia: Head-To-Head Record World No.22 Lakshya Sen leads the head-to-head record 4-1 against Lee Zii Jia, and also beat the Malaysian badminton star 20-22, 21-16, 21-19 in a high-intensity match at the All England Open in March 2024.

5 Aug 2024, 05:20:11 pm IST Lakshya Sen Vs Lee Zii Jia, Paris Olympics Live The bronze medal match between Lakshya Sen and Lee Zii Jia will be underway soon. Want to know when it starts and how you can watch it live? Click below. Here's how to watch it live

5 Aug 2024, 05:14:06 pm IST Lakshya Sen Vs Lee Zii Jia, Paris Olympics Live Lakshya Sen could become the first Indian man to win an Olympic badminton medal if he manages to beat Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia. All three of India's badminton medals have come from women - Saina Nehwal (bronze, 2012) and PV Sindhu (silver 2016, bronze 2020).