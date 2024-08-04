Lakshya Sen lost to Denmark's Viktor Axelsen in the semi-final match of the men's singles at the Paris Olympics 2024 and will be facing Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia in the bronze medal match on Monday. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)
Sen, 22, is ranked 19th in the world and his opponent in the bronze medal match is currently seventh in the rankings. Jia lost to Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn in straight sets.
Sen fought hard in the semi-final match and despite taking lead in both the sets, lost to the Danish shuttler. Axelsen showed brilliant control and dominated in the court after trailing in both sets.
Lakshya Sen is the first male Indian shuttler to play any medal match at the Olympics. He has an advantage over the Malaysian shuttler as he is leading with 4-1 in the head-to-head records against him.
Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia, Men's Singles Bronze Medal Match Live Streaming Details
When will the Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia, men's singles bronze medal match be played?
The Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia, men's singles bronze medal match will be played on Monday, August 5 around 6 pm IST at La Chapelle Arena. The exact timing of the match depends on when the previous matches on Court 3 end.
Where will the Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia, men's singles bronze medal match be telecast and live-streamed?
The Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia, men's singles bronze medal match will be broadcast on the Sports 18 TV channels in India. It will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website across the country.