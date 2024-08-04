Badminton

Lakshya Sen Vs Viktor Axelsen Semi-Final Live Score, Paris Olympics: In-Form Indian Faces Reigning Champion

A win today would guarantee Lakshya Sen a medal, and a loss would take him into the bronze medal round. The 22-year-old faces the legendary Viktor Axelsen of Denmark, who claimed gold in Tokyo. Follow the live scores and updates of the men's singles badminton semi-final here

Bhuvan Gupta
4 August 2024
Lakshya Sen in action during his quarter-final against Chou Tien-Chen at Paris Olympics. Photo: PTI
Welcome to our live coverage of the all-important semi-final between India's Lakshya Sen and Denmark's Viktor Axelsen at Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Sunday (August 4). After getting the better of Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien-Chen in an intense three-game affair, the 22-year-old Sen is up against defending champion Axelsen at the last-four stage. It will be an uphill task, but the Indian has done it before, and can certainly do it again. Follow the live scores and updates of the Sen vs Axelsen badminton match, right here.
Lakshya Sen Vs Viktor Axelsen Live Score: Match Begins

The match gets underway, and the Dane races to a three-point lead in the first game. Strong start for Axelsen, though Lakshya has time and again shown his ability to fight back from behind.

Lakshya Sen Vs Viktor Axelsen Live Updates: Other Indians In Action

While we wait for Sen's match to begin, the Indian hockey team, boxer Lovlina Borgohain and long jumper Jeswin Aldrin are in action. The pulsating quarter-final between India and Great Britain has gone to penalty shoot-outs, while Aldrin has fouled his first two jumps and Lovlina's quarter-final has just begun.

Lakshya Sen Vs Viktor Axelsen: Head-To-Head Record

The 30-year-old Axelsen possesses a 7-1 head-to-head record against Sen, whose only victory against the reigning Olympic champion came back in 2022 at the German Open.

Lakshya Sen Vs Viktor Axelsen, Semi-Final Live Updates

The crucial men's singles semi-final between Lakshya Sen and Viktor Axelsen is scheduled to begin at 3:30pm IST. The Indian has beaten the world number 2 once before, but it remains a daunting challenge ahead of him. Either way, an engrossing encounter is in store. (Streaming | Medal Table | Schedule & Results)

