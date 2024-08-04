Lakshya Sen in action during his quarter-final against Chou Tien-Chen at Paris Olympics. Photo: PTI

Welcome to our live coverage of the all-important semi-final between India's Lakshya Sen and Denmark's Viktor Axelsen at Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Sunday (August 4). After getting the better of Chinese Taipei's Chou Tien-Chen in an intense three-game affair, the 22-year-old Sen is up against defending champion Axelsen at the last-four stage. It will be an uphill task, but the Indian has done it before, and can certainly do it again. Follow the live scores and updates of the Sen vs Axelsen badminton match, right here.

LIVE UPDATES

4 Aug 2024, 03:34:37 pm IST Lakshya Sen Vs Viktor Axelsen Live Score: Match Begins The match gets underway, and the Dane races to a three-point lead in the first game. Strong start for Axelsen, though Lakshya has time and again shown his ability to fight back from behind.

4 Aug 2024, 03:12:46 pm IST Lakshya Sen Vs Viktor Axelsen Live Updates: Other Indians In Action While we wait for Sen's match to begin, the Indian hockey team, boxer Lovlina Borgohain and long jumper Jeswin Aldrin are in action. The pulsating quarter-final between India and Great Britain has gone to penalty shoot-outs, while Aldrin has fouled his first two jumps and Lovlina's quarter-final has just begun.

4 Aug 2024, 02:54:53 pm IST Lakshya Sen Vs Viktor Axelsen: Head-To-Head Record The 30-year-old Axelsen possesses a 7-1 head-to-head record against Sen, whose only victory against the reigning Olympic champion came back in 2022 at the German Open.