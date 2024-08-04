Lakshya Sen Vs Viktor Axelsen Live Score: Match Begins
The match gets underway, and the Dane races to a three-point lead in the first game. Strong start for Axelsen, though Lakshya has time and again shown his ability to fight back from behind.
Lakshya Sen Vs Viktor Axelsen Live Updates: Other Indians In Action
While we wait for Sen's match to begin, the Indian hockey team, boxer Lovlina Borgohain and long jumper Jeswin Aldrin are in action. The pulsating quarter-final between India and Great Britain has gone to penalty shoot-outs, while Aldrin has fouled his first two jumps and Lovlina's quarter-final has just begun.
Lakshya Sen Vs Viktor Axelsen: Head-To-Head Record
The 30-year-old Axelsen possesses a 7-1 head-to-head record against Sen, whose only victory against the reigning Olympic champion came back in 2022 at the German Open.
Lakshya Sen Vs Viktor Axelsen, Semi-Final Live Updates
The crucial men's singles semi-final between Lakshya Sen and Viktor Axelsen is scheduled to begin at 3:30pm IST. The Indian has beaten the world number 2 once before, but it remains a daunting challenge ahead of him. Either way, an engrossing encounter is in store. (Streaming | Medal Table | Schedule & Results)