Badminton

HS Prannoy Vs Kenta Nishimoto, Live Streaming, Singapore Open, Round Of 16: When, Where To Watch

HS Prannoy, ranked 10th in the world, will go against Kenta Nishimoto at Singapore Indoor Stadium in the Round of 16. Read more to get live streaming details

File/AP
HS Prannoy Photo: File/AP
info_icon

After the first win in BWF Super 750 tournament Singapore Open, India's highest ranked men's singles player HS Prannoy is set to get on court against Kenta Nishimoto on Thursday, May 30. (More Badminton News)

In the first round, Prannoy did not have it easy, but ultimately prevailed in his clash against Belgium's Julien Carraggi on Wednesday. The Hangzhou Asian Games bronze medallist won 21-9, 18-21, 21-9 to march into the pre-quarterfinals of the BWF 750 event.

World No. 10 Prannoy then quelled a spirited challenge from Carraggi, ranked 45, of Belgium and defating him, he set up a meeting with Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto in Round of 16.

Nishimoto is just one rank below Prannoy; he is at number 11.

The Paris Olympic Games 2024 are just around two months away, and the India's Olympic-bound shuttlers will have three more tournaments Australian Open Super 500, Indonesia Super 1000, and Canada Open Super 500 to test their racket before the biggest stage.

HS Prannoy won the bronze medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023. - File/AP
HS Prannoy Vs Kenta Nishimoto Head To Head Record

HS Prannoy and Kenta Nishimoto last met on the court at the Asia Championships 2024, where Prannoy lost 0-2 to Nishimoto.

Live Streaming details of HS Prannoy Vs Kenta Nishimoto, Singapore Open, Round Of 16

When to watch HS Prannoy Vs Kenta Nishimoto, Singapore Open, Round Of 16?

The HS Prannoy Vs Kenta Nishimoto, Singapore Open, Round of 16 match will be played on Thursday, May 30 at 9:10 am IST.

Where to watch HS Prannoy Vs Kenta Nishimoto, Singapore Open, Round Of 16?

The Indian badminton fans can watch the opening matches of the Singapore Open on the BWF TV YouTube channel. Meanwhile, starting from May 29 onwards, the games will be broadcast on the Sports 18-1 and Sports 18-3 channels, as well as on the JioCinema app and website.

