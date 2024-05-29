Badminton

HS Prannoy Vs Julien Carraggi, Singapore Open: Indian Wins In Three Games, Enters Pre-QFs

The world number 10 HS Prannoy lost the second game 18-21 but proved that was just an aberration with identical 21-9 scorelines in the first and third games, to advance to the second round of Singapore Open 2024. PV Sindhu too entered the round of 16, while Lakshya Sen lost to the top-ranked Viktor Axelsen

File/AP
HS Prannoy won the bronze medal at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023. Photo: File/AP
info_icon

India's star singles player HS Prannoy did not have it easy, but ultimately prevailed in his opening-round clash against Belgium's Julien Carraggi at Singapore Open. The Hangzhou Asian Games bronze medallist won in three games 21-9, 18-21, 21-9 to march into the pre-quarterfinals of the BWF 750 event. (More Badminton News)

Prannoy was quick off the blocks, surging to an 11-7 lead at the interval in Game 1 and then winning 11 out of his last 13 points to take the lead in emphatic fashion. But Carraggi bounced back in the second game, claiming six points in a row to go from 1-6 down to 7-6 up. The Belgian kept up the good work as Prannoy went off the boil a bit, and an 18-21 scoreline forced a decider.

But Prannoy returned on court to show that the second game was a mere aberration, winning Game 3 by a 21-9 margin, just like the first game to enter the second round. He will next face Kenta Nishimoto of Japan in the round of 16.

Earlier, India's women's singles spearhead PV Sindhu registered a dominant win against world no. 21 Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt of Denmark to book a round of 16 face-off with familiar adversary Carolina Marin. Sindhu won her opening round match 21-12, 22-20 to set up the tantalizing encounter against Rio Olympic champion Marin.

PV Sindhu - File
Singapore Open: PV Sindhu Advances To 2nd Round With Easy Win Over Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Meanwhile, Lakshya Sen fought valiantly against world number one Viktor Axelsen, but eventually came up short. The 22-year-old Indian took a game off his numero uno opponent before losing 13-21, 21-16, 13-21 in the first round.

Kidambi Srikanth's round of 32 match ended in an unfortunate manner as he retired due to what seemed like a knee issue. Srikanth was trailing 14-21, 3-11 against Japan's fifth seed Kodai Naraoka before he withdrew.

Elsewhere, India's mixed doubles pairing of B Sumeeth Reddy and N Sikki Reddy lost 18-21, 19-21 to Malaysia's Goh Soon Huat and Lai Shevon Jemie, while Venkat Gaurav Prasad and Juhi Dewangan went down 8-21, 8-21 against Mads Vestergaard and Christine Busch in another match.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Porsche Crash: Digital Recreation Of Accident Scene In The Works, Police To Use AI Tools
  2. Bihar Student Death: 5 More Suspects Identified In Murder Of Patna College Student
  3. Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Halted Amid Central Railways' Mega Block, 930 Trains Cancelled | Details
  4. Construction Quality Of Ghatkopar Hoarding Was Shoddy, Police Tell Court
  5. Noida Audi Hit-And-Run Case: Key Accused Among 2 Arrested For Hitting Ex-Akashvani Employee
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’: Chewbacca Steals The Show At London Premiere – View Pics
  2. ‘Moana 2’ Teaser Review: Dwayne Johnson Is Back As The Demigod Maui And With Auli’i Cravalho, He Promises To Steal Your Hearts
  3. ‘Wolfs’ Trailer Review: George Clooney And Brad Pitt’s Comedic Timing Will Get You ROFL
  4. Esha Deol Says Dharmendra Was ‘Protective As A Male’: He Wanted To Keep Us More Private
  5. Director Sukumar To Reportedly Shoot Multiple Endings Of ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ Ft. Rashmika Mandanna, Allu Arjun
Sports News
  1. Riyan Parag Declares: "You'll Have To Pick Me For Team India Eventually"
  2. Anderson Retirement: Lyon Stunned, Believes Veteran 'Still England's Best Bowler'
  3. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 2: Seeds Of Success Sown In 2007 - Trip Down Memory Lane
  4. Rodrygo Hits Out At Madrid Exit Speculation Ahead Of Mbappe Switch
  5. Euro 2024: Mbappe's Madrid Move Nears But Deschamps Focused On France Collective
World News
  1. From Fitness Freak To Stabbing Spree Maniac; Everything About Jared Ravizza
  2. Virgin Atlantic Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Edinburgh After Mid-Flight Nose Gear Complications
  3. France Next To Recognise Palestine? Macron Offers 'Prospect', Urges Palestinian Authority For Reforms
  4. Bette Nash, World's Longest-Serving Flight Attendant, Dies At 88 After 70-Year Career With American Airlines
  5. Iceland Volcano Eruption Triggers Another Evacuation In Grindavík, Fifth Eruption Since December
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises
  3. Pune Porsche Crash: Maha Congress Alleges Role Of MLA's Son; Seeks CBI Probe And Resignation Of Fadnavis
  4. Sports News Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Naomi Osaka In French Open Thriller
  5. Malayalam Filmmaker Omar Lulu Slammed With Sexual Assault Charges, Kochi Police Files FIR
  6. Elections 2024: 'Who Needs Cameras For Meditation,' Says Mamata In Dig At PM; Shah Challenges RaGa To 'Touch' Adivasi Quota
  7. French Open 2024, Day 2 Recap: Nadal Bids Goodbye To Roland Garros; Medvedev Survives Scare To Progress