Prannoy was quick off the blocks, surging to an 11-7 lead at the interval in Game 1 and then winning 11 out of his last 13 points to take the lead in emphatic fashion. But Carraggi bounced back in the second game, claiming six points in a row to go from 1-6 down to 7-6 up. The Belgian kept up the good work as Prannoy went off the boil a bit, and an 18-21 scoreline forced a decider.