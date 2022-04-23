Saturday, Apr 23, 2022
Asian Wrestling Championships: Ravi Kumar Dahiya Wins Hat-trick Of Gold Medals

Ravi Kumar Dahiya had won a gold medal at the 2020 Asian Wrestling Championships in Delhi, then in Almaty last year.

Ravi Kumar Dahiya is a Tokyo Olympics silver medallist. File Photo

Updated: 23 Apr 2022 4:40 pm

Indian wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya clinched his third straight Asian Championship gold medal with a dominating performance in the 57kg category, winning the title clash by technical superiority against Kazakhstan's Rakhat Kalzhan in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia on Saturday. (More Sports News)

Ravi, the Tokyo Olympics silver medallist, conceded early lead in all his bouts, but as is his wont, bounced back in tremendous fashion to outsmart his rivals in the men's freestyle event.

It was his second final of the season, having won a silver at the Dan Kolov event in February.

Ravi, who hails from Nahri village in Sonepat, yet again showed his immense physical prowess and tactical superiority when he outsmarted Japan's Rikuto Arai (VSU) and pulled off a comprehensive 12-5 win over Mongolia's Zanabazar Zandanbud en route the final.

In the title clash, Kalzhan moved ahead with a take-down and for considerable time did not let the Indian make any move. However, true to his style, Ravi began to dominate the bout with his unmatched class.

He effected six consecutive two-pointers and in-between saved himself from a left-leg attack to finish the bout early in the second period to secure India's first gold medal of the tournament this year.

Ravi had won gold at the 2020 edition in Delhi and in Almaty last year.

