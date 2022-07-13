Wednesday, Jul 13, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Arun Lal Steps Down As Bengal Cricket Team Head Coach Citing Fatigue And Personal Reasons

Under Arun Lal, Bengal reached the Ranji Trophy final after 13 years in 2020. In the previous edition, which finished recently, Lal guided Bengal to a semifinal finish.

Arun Lal took up the Bengal coaching job ahead of the 2018-19 season domestic season.
Arun Lal took up the Bengal coaching job ahead of the 2018-19 season domestic season. BCCI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Jul 2022 8:51 am

Former India cricketer Arun Lal on Tuesday stepped down as Bengal cricket team coach citing health and personal reasons. With president Avishek Dalmiya away in the UK, the 66-year-old visited Eden Gardens on Tuesday and handed over the resignation to secretary Snehasish Ganguly. (More Cricket News)

An official statement from the Cricket Association of Bengal is awaited, but it is learnt that the state body has accepted his resignation. “Coaching a state team is a tough job and I'm aging. It's nine months of cricket in a year and I'm fatigued.

“I am aging and just told them that I cannot continue,” Lal said. “The future is bright for Bengal I hope they go on to win the title from here,” he added. As per sources, the CAB is already on the lookout for a new coach with highly successful Chandrakant Pandit, who guided Madhya Pradesh to their first-ever Ranji Trophy title this season and homegrown Laxmi Ratan Shukla, on their radar.

Having overcome deadly cancer, Lal, a cricketer-turned-commentator, took up the role ahead of the 2018-19 season. The 66-year-old guided Bengal to their first Ranji Trophy final, in 2020, after 13 years.

Related stories

Arun Lal Gets Married Again - Who Is Former India Cricketer's Second Wife, Bulbul Saha?

PM Narendra Modi Is Running The Country, Arun Lal Hits Back At BCCI Guidelines

BCCI SOP: 60-plus Arun Lal Can't Coach Bengal, Baroda May Miss Dave Whatmore

Under Lal, Bengal maintained their consistency and made a semifinal finish when Ranji Trophy was back after the COVID-19 pandemic last season.

Tags

Sports Cricket Arun Lal Bengal Cricket Team Cricket Association Of Bengal Chandrakant Pandit Laxmi Ratan Shukla Ranji Trophy BCCI Avishek Dalmiya Snehasish Ganguly
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read