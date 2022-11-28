Arshdeep Singh Must Be Shielded From Overdose Of Advice, Says Brett Lee

Australian fast-bowling legend Brett Lee wants India coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma to shield rising left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh from an overdose of advise as it could prove to be "counter-productive". (More Cricket News)

Since making his international debut in July this year, Arshdeep has been one of the star performers with the ball for India, cemented his place in the T20 side, and has played his maiden ODI in the ongoing New Zealand tour.

In Jasprit Bumrah's absence, Arshdeep has grabbed the opportunity with both hands, picking up 33 wickets from 23 T20Is.

"Very often teams don't know what to do with these young and breakout stars. We have seen it before when young players get involved and advices from players, TV, commentators, at the hotel. Every man means well, but very often, too much advice can be counter-productive," Lee said on his YouTube channel, BRETT LEE TV.

"So, I think Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma have the responsibility to shield Arshdeep Singh from this overdose of advice."

Lee gave Arshdeep a few inputs to remain injury free.

"As someone who has played a few matches, I believe I am pretty qualified to pass him my thoughts. I have got a couple of little things that I believe can help Arshdeep with his action and take more wickets.

"My first advice to Arshdeep would be that people often say that a fast bowler should get to the gym and bulk. We hear they want him to bulk up, be strong. Now strong can be strong in the mind. I would say do not over-gym," he said.

"Lightweight, high repetitions, don't worry about the beach muscles, if you want to do that, it won't help you bowl fast," Lee added.

Arshdeep was brutally trolled on social media after he dropped an easy catch off Pakistan batter Asif Ali during a Super 4 match of the last Asia Cup.

Lee advised the youngster to avoid getting distracted by social media posts.

"Number 2 will be to build a mental filter to social media comments because we know that the guys and girls playing are all on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

"If you're going to play a sport and have a social media presence, you have to understand that you should turn off notifications. Don't read what's written. Have the brains and common sense to separate that. If you don't like it, get off social media and focus on your cricket," he said.

The former Australian cricketer also wants Arshdeep to play domestic cricket, a platform that will help him fine-tune his skills.

"Keep working on your skills in domestic cricket, because when there is no big World Cups, and you're not playing Test cricket, there aren't any spectators. This is where you have to shine," Lee said.

"So this is what I believe what was the bread and butter of my career. Going back to first-class cricket, enjoy the quietness of the crowd and hone and build those skills. If you can look after that, the high-level will follow."

Lee also advised Arshdeep to not go after speed and instead concentrate on line and length.

"We also often hear about fast bowlers trying to bowl too fast. Don't be obsessed with bowling at 150 kph ball every time. On one hand, I would always say bowl as quick but you also ought to bowl that right line and length," he said.

"We talk about bowlers trying to bowl too fast, they lose their shape, rhythm and seam position. Make sure you work on optimising what is your best speed and work on your execution.

"It will come from practice and bowling line and length. Can you great fast and have a good line and length? Of course, but don't try to bowl every ball at 160. That would be the best way for Arshdeep.

"At the same time, don't be bowling all slower balls every single time. Work on containing that speed, but sometimes take 5 kph off and hit that line and length. Get that wicket. That is my advice to you."